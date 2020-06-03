Kehlani on the Blackout Tuesday of the music industry: it's not 'doing S ** t'

Instagram

Kehlani is not the only musician to echo the sentiment, as Lil Nas X criticizes the campaign in which other celebrities and brands post blank black boxes on social media.

Kehlani You don't think Blackout Tuesday is an effective way to publicize Black Lives Matter. On her Twitter account, the singer criticized the campaign in which other celebrities and brands publish blank black boxes on social networks.

"The music industry does so much F *** IN MONEY with black people. Black artists, black listeners, black supporters," he recently tweeted in a now-deleted post. "These posts aren't doing shit ** SHUT OFF YOUR LISTENERS. Put the money where your graphic designer fingers are! In a separate post, she insisted," This Tuesday out of commission, the industry went out s ** t BULLS ** TTTTT ".

When asked by a fan if she thought "Tuesday's blackout is helpful," the "Gangsta" singer replied, "f ** k not first of all. The main release day is FRIDAY. Tuesdays are not a big problem. There should be no releases "at all for the week s ** t maybe for the month. And if they do, these companies must commit to giving the black artists who release ALL THE MONEY MADE OF IT.

"Now, the #TheShowMustBePaused initiative started by two black women, Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, dedicated to disrupting the music industry for a day … I love it. I've seen less of that label and proper information about it … people in the industry need to specifically boost ORIGINAL information, "she continued.

Clarifying what he opposes, Kehlani explained, "I don't want anyone to think that that's what I called bulls ** t before. What I called was a bunch of Instagram lawsuits saying Tuesday was blocked for the industry. Context no wink to the original organizers or the original steering wheel. "

Kehlani is not the only musician who thinks that. Lil nas x echoed the sentiment, writing"This is not helping us. Brother, who the hell thought of this? Please need to see what is happening. I am not trying to announce it, but what if we post donation links and requests on Instagram at the same time instead of black images? "