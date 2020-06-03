Kareem Jackson knows that a true sports hero can no longer be attached to sports

Broncos Country is united in orange. But like all NFL teams in cities across the country, when the game ends, the dangerous gulf between what it means to be black and white in America remains.

As Broncos security, Kareem Jackson is paid $ 11 million to play soccer. But after the last snap of the fourth quarter, when he takes off his orange uniform and steps out of the Denver locker room, neither fame nor fortune can protect Jackson from prejudices so evil that they can kill.

"When I take off my uniform, I am just one more citizen, one more African American," Jackson said Tuesday.

"We shouldn't have to go out and be in public and have to look over our shoulders just because of our race." That's definitely one of the things that has to stop. "

With the United States on fire in the wake of the brutal murder of George Floyd, while President Donald Trump is holding a Bible in one hand and a can of gasoline in the other, we can no longer get on with sports. In 2020, perhaps the only threat greater than the coronavirus is a pandemic of intolerance that destroys us.

We can't stick to sports, because there can't be Rockies games under the lights or soccer on Monday nights in Denver unless the curfew can be safely lifted. The same ugly traditions of racism in America that allowed a bad cop to kill Floyd have pernicious threads in all aspects of society, including the games we play.

The NFL, which shut out quarterback Colin Kaepernick for peacefully trying to warn us about police brutality, hides behind his shield as he goes into the business of systematic discrimination.

From children fighting Bowlen to chief of staff John Elway and head coach Vic Fangio, all the top positions of power in the Broncos organization are held by people with the privilege of being born white.

"I don't see racism in the NFL," said Fangio. "I don't see discrimination in the NFL."

Well, bless Uncle Vic's heart, he's in the right place. But maybe Fangio should buy a vocal and a track.

In a league where there are only four minority head coaches and former MVP Cam Newton has trouble finding a job, you can't tell me that the career has nothing to do with the football business, unless your face looks at you on the mirror every morning is as white as the teeth you are brushing.

Yes, Broncos Country supports and supports linebacker Von Miller, running back Phillip Lindsay and Jackson, the team's black stars. While African American players wear orange for three hours on Sunday, we are all in this together as long as they just shut up and play.

Watching the video of a policeman cruelly ripping Floyd's life, "It was horrible," Jackson said. It was particularly puzzling because he felt the sting of racial discrimination by police officers while he was a member of the Houston Texans.

"Once they walk to the car and see me, they ask me instantly: 'Who is this car? "" Jackson recalled. "And for me, it's an insult. Right off the bat, what makes you ask that question? … Because I'm an African American driving a good car, what makes you think I can't afford this car?"

The NFL is as deaf as the 73-year-old thug in the White House who is unaware of racial or economic inequalities that cannot be suppressed by rubber bullets fired at peaceful protesters and violent looters alike. This is a malign tone deafness, which represents an existential threat to the spirit of a great country where rich and poor, left and right, blacks and whites often stubbornly refuse to listen, must less respect the views of those who they see the world differently.

The Broncos are part of the problem. As Bowlen's children squabble like bratty brats about the fate of a $ 3 billion business their late father built, unemployed Colorado residents fear the coronavirus may kill any hope of finding a job. So let Beth and Brittany fight for control of the franchise. We need more food than soccer.

These difficult times require more than a renewed commitment to listen carefully to our neighbors' complaints. Action is needed to re-unify a torn and bleeding country with raw emotion. Here we pray that more of us can see now when Kaepernick knelt, it was never about the flag. But now there is an opportunity for proud Americans, regardless of their skin color, to unite and ultimately pledge allegiance to that flag in the sincere name of real freedom and true justice for all.

"Definitely more hopeful now," said Jackson. "But it's a shame it is in these circumstances, because Kap started it years ago, and this is something we've been going through for hundreds of years."

He wants to organize a march for social justice with teammates and fans from various ethnic backgrounds through the streets of Denver. The leaders of the Broncos organization try to do the right thing. But would Elway be willing to march alongside Jackson, at the risk of angering a president he supports?

Beyond a pick-six interception that can thrill the local crowd, here's a round of applause for Jackson for not sticking with sports. What is inside a good heart needs to be heard, now more than ever.

"At the age of 32, I probably won't see any change," said Jackson, who selflessly dreams of a better America for future generations.

Jackson understands that there is a long way to go, and every small step forward requires courage, kindness, and faith.

Do they adhere to sports? No way.

In 2020, what defines a sports hero is a completely new ball game.