Kareem Jackson knows that a true sports hero can no longer be attached to sports

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

Broncos Country is united in orange. But like all NFL teams in cities across the country, when the game ends, the dangerous gulf between what it means to be black and white in America remains.

As Broncos security, Kareem Jackson is paid $ 11 million to play soccer. But after the last snap of the fourth quarter, when he takes off his orange uniform and steps out of the Denver locker room, neither fame nor fortune can protect Jackson from prejudices so evil that they can kill.

"When I take off my uniform, I am just one more citizen, one more African American," Jackson said Tuesday.

"We shouldn't have to go out and be in public and have to look over our shoulders just because of our race." That's definitely one of the things that has to stop. "

With the United States on fire in the wake of the brutal murder of George Floyd, while President Donald Trump is holding a Bible in one hand and a can of gasoline in the other, we can no longer get on with sports. In 2020, perhaps the only threat greater than the coronavirus is a pandemic of intolerance that destroys us.

We can't stick to sports, because there can't be Rockies games under the lights or soccer on Monday nights in Denver unless the curfew can be safely lifted. The same ugly traditions of racism in America that allowed a bad cop to kill Floyd have pernicious threads in all aspects of society, including the games we play.

The NFL, which shut out quarterback Colin Kaepernick for peacefully trying to warn us about police brutality, hides behind his shield as he goes into the business of systematic discrimination.

Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick (7) and Eric Reid (35) of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

From children fighting Bowlen to chief of staff John Elway and head coach Vic Fangio, all the top positions of power in the Broncos organization are held by people with the privilege of being born white.

"I don't see racism in the NFL," said Fangio. "I don't see discrimination in the NFL."

Well, bless Uncle Vic's heart, he's in the right place. But maybe Fangio should buy a vocal and a track.

In a league where there are only four minority head coaches and former MVP Cam Newton has trouble finding a job, you can't tell me that the career has nothing to do with the football business, unless your face looks at you on the mirror every morning is as white as the teeth you are brushing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here