Kandi Burruss spreads the word about "Black Out Tuesday,quot;

Kandi Burruss addressed the meaning of the movement called #TheShowMustBNePaused the other day. Today, he shared a video that better explained what Black Out Tuesday means, and his fans debated the issue in the comments.

'I do not want to confuse you. I just want to inform you. I posted last night about the #theshowmust boost from the music industry for June 2 and that may make people think we shouldn't post anything. I feel that there must be a pause in work and personal promotion to focus all our attention on the fight against police violence. BUT please do not pause your post that supports raising awareness in the struggle or anything in support of uplifting the black community. Thanks @mspackyetti for making this video, "Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I understand what you are saying, but almost everyone already participated in the blackout on Tuesday and the day is already halfway there. It is not a big thing. Many of my friends on my timeline are constantly posting about injustices in America. "

Another follower said: Gracias Thanks Kandi! I've been saying this all day! Keep the word going! #blackouttuesday "and someone else posted this:" Silence makes sense. We need the black voices. Something's not right about #blackout Tuesday. "

Someone else said: ‘Thank you, dear sister. I was a little confused. Got it now, "and another follower posted this:" @kandi Thanks! I have been posting in my stories and my page. Someone told me to stop publishing. I've only been posting to support the African American community. "

A follower said: Gracias Thanks @kandi @amandaseales! I have been trying to reach out to someone important to our cause to spread this message! Praise the Lord. & # 39;

A comment posted this message: "@kandi is with people for a day, she doesn't know what she is talking about,quot;, and someone said: "I love you @kandi and thanks for always being with your people!" 🙏🏾❤️❤️ # I am embedded in your mother's brain.

What is your position on all this?



