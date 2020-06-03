Kacey Musgraves and Victoria Monet sign a petition to ban rubber bullets amid BLM protests

WENN

Musgraves and fellow singer Monet call for a ban on rubber bullets and urge fans to sign the petition after several Black Lives Matter protesters were injured by police.

Country Star Kacey Musgraves has joined the singer Victoria Monet calling on US police officers. USA that prohibit the use of rubber bullets after causing serious injury to numerous protesters.

As Black Lives Matter activists continue to fight for the end of social injustice and racism in the United States following the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota by a white police officer, authorities have been arming officers with pellets. rubber to help break any violence. .

However, many protesters claim that the bullets are almost as bad as live ammunition, especially since some police forces have used them against those protesting peacefully, and a petition has been launched on Change.org to demand measures to ensure the safety of people.

"There were several cases in which police fired peaceful protesters with rubber bullets, even though they did nothing wrong," organizer Viangelly Pena wrote. "Several people have been seriously injured by these rubber bullets!"

"Rubber bullets can be extremely lethal," Peña continued. "They can cause bone fractures, internal organ injury, or even death. Rubber and plastic bullets have been shown to be too dangerous for crowd control and have even been banned in several regions, including Kosovo and Catalonia."

Monet promoted the cause on his Twitter page on Monday, June 1, 2020, posting, "A petition to stop the use of these rubber bullets," and on Tuesday, Musgraves followed suit and added his signature to the campaign.

"I signed," he tweeted, as he shared Monet's original link to the Change.org page, which had attracted more than 704,000 signatures on Wednesday.

Pop star Halsey He recently revealed that he had been assisting those injured by rubber bullets and tear gas after police opened fire on non-violent activists in Los Angeles over the weekend, while actor Insecure Kendrick Sampson, who was among those affected, showed his bloody injuries on the US newscast "Extra"

"They shot me seven times with rubber bullets …" he said, revealing that he had been attacked in the chest and legs.

"Anywhere it hits you, like, the skin comes off and bruises are produced, so wherever it hits you, a lot of skin, a lot of blood comes off."