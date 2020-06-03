Justin Trudeau pauses long before answering questions about Trump

Screenshot: ABC News / YouTube

Donald Trump has outdone himself in recent days when it comes to wreaking havoc across the country, properly summed up in monday night when protesters were violently expelled from a DC park in order to march to a church and Manipulate a Bible. What can someone do of that? Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not even sure where to start.

It is not common to see professional politicians, particularly those who hold the highest office in their country, without words. But asked a reporter Trudeau will comment on Trump's decision to call for military action against the protesters or, if he did not want to comment, what message he would send.

Trudeau paused for a long time, biting his lip. The cameras clicked and the birds sang, but Trudeau said nothing. At one point, it seemed like he could speak, but then he changed his mind. "Umm …" he whispered. I know this look. It is the look of someone ask for DTR speak before they've had coffee. It's the mental aspect gears slowly grinding against so many Thoughts that reducing them to a concise answer could take hours, if not days.

He stopped a little longer. He blinked slowly.

Finally, after 21 seconds, Trudeau settled in an answer

"We all look with horror and dismay at what is happening in the United States. It is a time to unite people, but it is a time to listen, "he said. Then he spoke again about Canada, noting that the country also suffers from systemic discrimination. "We need to see that, not just as a government, and take action. We need to see that as Canadians. We need to be allies in the fight against discrimination, "he said.

It would have been much better if Trudeau had said what he was really thinking: That Trump's behavior is deranged, deadly and despotic Still, his silence spoke volumes.