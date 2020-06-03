Home Entertainment Justin Timberlake annoys white fans by offering to rescue protesters

Justin Timberlake faces White's wrath after posting a tweet, offering to rescue protesters who were arrested during their protests over the death of George Floyd.

"Join me in supporting Minneapolis protesters by making a donation to @mnfreedomfund. The Liberty Fund is fighting the damage of incarceration by posting a bond for low-income people who otherwise cannot pay: https: //minnesotafreedomfund.org, "he wrote on Twitter.

