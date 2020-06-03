Justin Timberlake annoys white fans by offering to rescue protesters

Justin Timberlake faces White's wrath after posting a tweet, offering to rescue protesters who were arrested during their protests over the death of George Floyd.

"Join me in supporting Minneapolis protesters by making a donation to @mnfreedomfund. The Liberty Fund is fighting the damage of incarceration by posting a bond for low-income people who otherwise cannot pay: https: //minnesotafreedomfund.org, "he wrote on Twitter.

Timberlake has relied heavily on African American influences on his music, and most people were happy to see him offering support, both financial and otherwise, during this time of civil unrest.

Several high-profile celebrities have volunteered to help fund bailouts including,

Kehlani, Seth Rogen, Steve Carell, Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Don Cheadle, Ellen DeGeneres, Colin Kaepernick, Janelle Monáe, Halsey and many more.

But some of his white supporters were horrified to see him support the protesters and turned to Twitter to drag him in for his help.

Take a look at some of the reactions below.