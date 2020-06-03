Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and Erin Lim of E! Expect real change

Is change on the horizon?
The Wednesdays Daily pop, E! Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and Erin lim discussed whether the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery they have finally ignited change in the United States of America.
Both across the country and abroad, these deaths have sparked protests, comments about Black Lives Matter, and public protests against police brutality. Erin started the conversation by asking, "In addition to George Floyd, there have been other controversial deaths recently, do you think this will spark change?"
"I think we are at the point in our society where there was a tipping point where Americans really realized that we can't take it any longer and let this happen and say nothing," said Justin. "But it is also becoming a turning point for law enforcement to educate themselves on & # 39; How does this happen continuously? & # 39;"
As he continued, Justin optimistically noted that this "tipping point,quot; "will finally join and hopefully."
In support of Justin's point, Morgan noted that George Floyd's death was not "an isolated incident." Although these issues have plagued our nation for many years, Morgan suggested that the drive linked to this cause has inspired more people to get involved.
"I have never felt so much impetus behind something, in a way that even me felt the need to be more involved and understand what is happening," Morgan broadcast. "So I really think that obviously the events that have happened have been horrible and unimaginable, but I do think that the positivity that comes out of them is that there really will be real change."
Going forward, Morgan believes there will be "zero tolerance for police officers who behave as the man did."
In this same episode, the trio also weighed in on the success of Blackout Tuesday. While the social media initiative was created to allow users to reflect on recent events and show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, the massive use of the movement's hashtag buried important updates.
"There were hashtags that were being misused, some people used #BlackLivesMatter, which did not allow people to get the information they needed for the protests or to see what was going on in the world right now," Erin explained. "So a lot of people had to check each other out and say, 'Hey! Make sure you tag Blackout Tuesday'."
According to Morgan, she found herself "a little confused,quot; while browsing the Blackout Tuesday initiative.
"First of all, my timeline was black squares, but then there were people posting stories that said that completely frustrated the purpose and that now was the time to talk as much as possible," he explained. "And so, I ended up realizing that you can still post the black square, which I did, but that doesn't really mean you're silent and taking a day off on social media."
According to Morgan, "It is truly a time to educate yourself, learn from people who are your friends or people who might know more than you do and take the opportunity to support your black friends, black businesses, black artists, entrepreneurs, etc."
Although Justin had a similar sentiment to share, he gave a positive perspective on the initiative.
"I think a lot of people were confused about what to do and I think that happens a lot of times because there are so many different messages," said Justin. "But, in the grand scheme of things, it's a show of solidarity. Even though we try to make a cake, we end up making cookies and it's still good. We're still going to eat them!"
Although the initiative may not have been carried out correctly by all supporters, Justin praised it for "starting conversations."
For more ways to act and get involved, click here.