Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and Erin Lim of E! Expect real change

Is change on the horizon?

The Wednesdays Daily pop, E! Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and Erin lim discussed whether the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery they have finally ignited change in the United States of America.

Both across the country and abroad, these deaths have sparked protests, comments about Black Lives Matter, and public protests against police brutality. Erin started the conversation by asking, "In addition to George Floyd, there have been other controversial deaths recently, do you think this will spark change?"

"I think we are at the point in our society where there was a tipping point where Americans really realized that we can't take it any longer and let this happen and say nothing," said Justin. "But it is also becoming a turning point for law enforcement to educate themselves on & # 39; How does this happen continuously? & # 39;"

As he continued, Justin optimistically noted that this "tipping point,quot; "will finally join and hopefully."

In support of Justin's point, Morgan noted that George Floyd's death was not "an isolated incident." Although these issues have plagued our nation for many years, Morgan suggested that the drive linked to this cause has inspired more people to get involved.