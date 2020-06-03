Josh Gad silences detractors who ask him to shut up about politics

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Frozen & # 39; mocked the so-called & # 39; fans & # 39; for his support of alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden and reminds them of the horrible treatment their Jewish relatives faced during World War II.

Actor Josh Gad He has expressed his fury at "so-called fanatics" demanding that he "shut up" about politics and stick with his job as an artist.

The "Frozen (2013)"Star has long used her Twitter account to share her criticism of the President of the United States. Donald trumpBut some supporters seemed discouraged by Gad's latest online activism when he supported the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and joined the calls for justice following the murder of Minnesota man George Floyd, who died on May 25. after a White police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

On Tuesday, June 2, as protesters continued to clash with authorities across the country, Gad applauded former United States Vice President Joe Biden for demanding immediate reforms to tackle decades of systematic racism to prevent more people of color from losing their lives to police hands.

Re-posting the video of the press conference, Gad revealed that the alleged Democratic candidate for the November presidential election had won his vote: "We just heard a president speak and his name is @JoeBiden – wow."

"In addition to my donations to BLM today, I am going to make a donation to this man who has just spoken to a nation that is DESPERATELY seeking leadership and may have found him," he added.

However, Gad's latest tweets seemed to be too much for some conservative followers, who wondered why he felt the need to take sides so openly.

Silencing his detractors, the defiant actor made reference to the horrible treatment his Jewish relatives faced during World War II and replied: "Many of my & # 39; alleged fans & # 39; wonder why I don't shut up and make you laugh My grandparents were Jewish. So they sent them to Camps and forced them to see their families murdered. "

"If you have a voice and remain silent, you are part of the problem. It is not the solution."

Gad is not the only white actor to face racist critics online. Seth Rogen He took the time to personally respond to a number of Instagram followers who voiced their opposition to his calls for social justice on Monday, swearing to individual users as he declared, "You no longer deserve my movies. Stop looking at my shit."