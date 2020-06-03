John Boyega gives emotional speech at Black Lives Matter protest – Up News Info

Star Wars Actor John Boyega was among the thousands of people who took to the streets of London on Wednesday to demonstrate that the disruption continues to grow globally due to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Boyega walked with protesters from parliament to Hyde Park, taking a loud voice on several occasions to show his appreciation for the crowds that had gathered and to offer a few words about the challenges blacks continue to face in society.

"Thank you for coming today, thank you for being here to show your support," Boyega said, with the crowd singing "Justice Now" behind him. “Blacks, I love them, I appreciate them, today is an important day. We are fighting for our rights, we are fighting for our ability to live in freedom, we are fighting for our ability to achieve … today you are a visible representation of that, "continued the actor.

Twitter user @symeonbrown posted the clip:

Visibly emotional Boyega spoke out loud again in Hyde Park and said to the crowd, "I need you to understand how painful it is, to be reminded every day that competing doesn't mean anything." That is no longer the case: we are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. ”

CBS News reporter Haley Ott recorded a part of the speech:

The actor also took his live Instagram feed during his march to deliver a message to Americans. “My brothers and sisters in the United States, listen, we love you. You're not alone. You have given us so many opportunities, you have done so much for the world, for culture, that is why we are here, "he said.

On Wednesday there have also been continuous demonstrations outside the US. USA In countries like France and Spain.