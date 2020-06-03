John Boyega gives a powerful speech at the Black Lives Matter protest in London

John Boyega He is a hero on and off the screen.

the Star Wars The actor delivered a powerful speech to a large crowd that gathered around Hyde Park in London on Wednesday.

Many joined the 28-year-old star during a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor George Floyd, Who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Monday, May 25.

"Black lives have always mattered," Boyega said into a megaphone so that the crowd could hear his message, which was captured by Twitter users. "We have always been important. We have always wanted to say something. We have always succeeded independently. And now is the time. I am not waiting. I am not waiting."

"Every black person understands and realizes the first time they are reminded that they are black," he said. continued. "You remember. Every black person here remembers when someone else reminded you that you were black."