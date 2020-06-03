John Boyega gives a powerful speech at the Black Lives Matter protest in London

John Boyega He is a hero on and off the screen.
the Star Wars The actor delivered a powerful speech to a large crowd that gathered around Hyde Park in London on Wednesday.
Many joined the 28-year-old star during a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor George Floyd, Who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Monday, May 25.
"Black lives have always mattered," Boyega said into a megaphone so that the crowd could hear his message, which was captured by Twitter users. "We have always been important. We have always wanted to say something. We have always succeeded independently. And now is the time. I am not waiting. I am not waiting."
"Every black person understands and realizes the first time they are reminded that they are black," he said. continued. "You remember. Every black person here remembers when someone else reminded you that you were black."
"I need you to understand how painful this matter is," the Star Wars The actor expressed, as he struggled to hold back the tears. "I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that 'your race means nothing'. And that is no longer the case."
"We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd," Boyega said, listing the names of several other black people who were killed.
On that list, he included: Sandra bland, Trayvon Martin, Stephen Lawrence and Mark Duggan.
"It is very, very important that we maintain control of this movement and make it as peaceful as possible," he told the crowd. "They want us to be wrong … Well, not today!"
Holding back tears, Boyega said he had a message specifically for his black brothers.
"Black men … we have to take care of black women," he said. expressed. "They are our hearts; they are our future. We cannot demonize ours. We are the pillars of the family."
He continued, "Imagine this: a nation that is established with individual families that thrive, that are healthy, that communicate, that raise their children that they love, they have a better rate of becoming better human beings. That is what we need. to create ".
"We can all come together to make this a better world," he told the crowd. "We can all come together to make this special."
Boyega is not the only one to use his celebrity platform. Ariana Grande, Halsey, Unsafe& # 39; s Kendrick Sampson, Cole Sprouse and others have joined protests across the country.
