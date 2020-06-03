John Boyega gives a passionate speech at the #BlackLivesMatter protest in London: "If I don't have a career after this, Damn!"

Roommates, John Boyega continues to make his voice heard in connection with the recent protests stemming from the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. John Boyega, who is British, recently joined the #BlackLivesMatter protests in London and delivered a passionate and tearful speech about recent violence.

John Boyega may be a big Hollywood star, but that hasn't stopped him from being afraid to speak his mind on controversial issues, regardless of whether his views could negatively affect his career in the future. He delivered a motivating speech during a protest in support of #BlackLivesMatter in Hyde Park, London.

John, with a megaphone in hand, said the following to the crowd:

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always wanted to say something. We have always been successful independently. And now is the time. I'm not waiting … We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence. I am speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but f ** k that. "

He continued, adding:

“Today it is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don't know what George Floyd could have accomplished, we don't know what Sandra Bland could have accomplished, but today we will make sure that is not a strange thought for our young people. I need you to understand how painful this sex is. I need you to understand how painful it is to remember every day that your career means nothing and that is no longer the case, that was never the case. "

As we previously reported, at the end of last month, John Boyega was widely praised on social media for shutting down racist social media trolls who had a problem with his thoughts on the murder of George Floyd.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!