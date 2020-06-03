John Boyega gets excited during speech in front of London protesters

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; He gives a powerful speech as he addresses activists gathered in Hyde Park to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

John Boyega delivered a powerful speech at a Black Lives Matter demo in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday June 3, 2020.

The "Star Wars"The actor joined thousands in the capital to demonstrate his solidarity with those in the United States who have been protesting racism and police brutality after the deaths of unarmed African Americans. George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.

The 28-year-old actor was tearful at times during his speech, which referred to others who died at the hands of the police or in racist attacks, including a British black teenager. Stephen Lawrence, who was assassinated in 1993.

"We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd," John told protesters in images obtained by the London Evening Standard newspaper. "We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence"

"I'm speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but f ** k that. Today it is about innocent people who were in the middle of their process, we don't know what George Floyd could have accomplished we don't know what Sandra bland It could have been done, but today we will make sure that is not a strange thought for our young people. "

Addressing the crowd about his own experiences of racism, he told them, "Every black person here remembered when another person reminded you that you were black."

"So none of you, all those protesters on the other side, protesting against what we want to do, protesting against what we want to try and achieve, burn it, which is so vital."

"I need you to understand how painful this sex is. I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race doesn't mean anything and that that's no longer the case, that was never the case anymore." "

Despite his anger, John urged his fellow protesters to "keep this as peaceful as possible," saying that those who oppose his movement want them "to be wrong."