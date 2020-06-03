Home Entertainment John Boyega Deliver's speech in London Black Lives Matter Protest

"Look, I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but f * ck that."

Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place across the country and the world. Today, John Boyega attended a protest in Hyde Park, London, and delivered a passionate speech on the movement and the NEED for change.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

John Boyega deserves everyone's respect. You should not have to worry about losing your career because you are speaking openly. he is changing the world right now and we need to hear it & respect it.

They have been facing the wrong celebrities for some time, JOHN BOYEGA is the real deal. A real king

Thanks for your words, John.

You can see the full speech by John Boyega here.

