John Boyega Deliver's speech in London Black Lives Matter Protest

Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place across the country and the world. Today, John Boyega attended a protest in Hyde Park, London, and delivered a passionate speech on the movement and the NEED for change.
John Boyega is known in the mainstream for his role in Star Wars, but I'm here to highlight your work as a change agent:
John used his platform right now not only to talk about the murder of George Floyd, but also about so many other black men and women that we have lost due to police brutality:
We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence.
"I am speaking to you from my heart," he continued. "Look, I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but fuck it."
"Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process, we don't know what George Floyd could have accomplished, we don't know what Sandra Bland could have accomplished, but today we will make sure that it is not a strange thought for our young people "
John started crying as he continued: "I need you to understand how painful this shit is. I need you to understand how painful it is to remember every day that your race means nothing and that is no longer the case, that was never the case again."
John also took advantage of this moment to remind black men about the importance of black women:
Black men, we have to take care of our black women. They are our hearts, they are our future, we cannot demonize ours, we are the pillars of the family. Imagine this: A nation that is established with individual families that thrive, that are healthy, that communicate, that raise their children in love, have a better rate of becoming better human beings and that is what we need to create. Black men, start with you, he's made a man, we can no longer be trash. We have to be better
Very often, black women are the ones behind the movements for change and progress, but they lack recognition or respect, so seeing John actively acknowledge this and implore men to do better really does me. impact.
He ended his speech with these powerful words: "Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always been successful, regardless. And now is the time. I am not waiting."
"And now is the time. I am not waiting." Wow. Just wow.
Twitter users came out on DROVES to show their support for John Boyega and share how much his words meant to them:
