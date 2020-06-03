John Boyega Deliver's speech in London Black Lives Matter Protest

John also took advantage of this moment to remind black men about the importance of black women:

Black men, we have to take care of our black women. They are our hearts, they are our future, we cannot demonize ours, we are the pillars of the family. Imagine this: A nation that is established with individual families that thrive, that are healthy, that communicate, that raise their children in love, have a better rate of becoming better human beings and that is what we need to create. Black men, start with you, he's made a man, we can no longer be trash. We have to be better