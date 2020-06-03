Jimmy Kimmel explains what "white privilege,quot; means to his viewers

Jimmy Kimmel gave a passionate monologue on his show this week in which he addressed many of his older audience members. In the middle of his explanation of the white privilege, the presenter of the television program also referred to the supposed dangers of voting for Donald Trump in November 2020.

Vanity Fair picked up an episode from the host in which she explained what the term is meant to describe, the idea that Caucasian people are free from certain types of discrimination. Kimmel told his audience that whites do not have others making assumptions about them.

He began his speech by stating that many people are immediately defensive when they hear the term because not all white Americans grew up in a safe, comfortable, and prosperous home, and not all white people in the United States were born into a wealthy family.

Kimmel himself struggled with the term, explaining how he worked so hard to get where he is today. Jimmy went on to say that no one makes assumptions about white people based on their skin color.

Kimmel continued to illustrate his point by showing a video of a group of black store owners who protect their businesses from the crowds. The video purports to show a group of police officers arresting individuals allegedly for their race.

Monet, one of the store's owners, said during a conversation with a local Los Angeles news outlet that she was thrown against a wall and arrested despite the fact that she was protecting her own store. A commanding officer of the Los Angeles police later claimed that officers do not know who the people are.

They have to arrest people first to control the situation and then decide if they are the real owners. Kimmel went on to ask his viewers how often people like George Floyd die while in police custody, except without a camera to record it.

Kimmel ended his speech by stating that white privilege does not mean that your life is not difficult. It simply means that skin color is not one of the things that is holding you back.



