Jimmy Kimmel addresses the white privilege in "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" – Up News Info

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed how he opened up to his own white privilege in a sensitive monologue on his late-night talk show ABC.

The presenter addressed the issue as protests continue for an eighth day after the murder of George Floyd.

“I know that many white people stand on edge when they hear the word privilege, as in white privilege, because there are millions of white people, who did not grow up on money or a good education or a solid family background or perhaps even a family at all. So when they hear the word privilege, they say: what privilege? I grew up with nothing. Hard work. I earned what I have. No one gave me anything. "You hear the phrase white privilege, and it's easy to get defensive. The first time I heard it, I did it," he said.

“For me, white privilege was what Donald Trump had, a wealthy father and a silver spoon in his mouth. It wasn't what I grew up with. So, I rejected it because I didn't understand what the white privilege meant. But I think I do it now. I think I at least understand some of this and this is what I think it is. White people don't have to deal with negative assumptions about us based on the color of our skin. It rarely happens. If ever. While blacks experience that, every day, "he added.

He highlighted a recent video showing a group pointing to the police after a store was being looted and instead of arresting looters, they handcuffed the people who pointed them out. "Imagine how frustrating it must be, to be handcuffed, patted down or detained simply because he is black," he said. "I don't know about you, but that would make me furious."

Now imagine what it must be like to be brutalized. And killed. And afraid that those things could happen. What happened to George Floyd was on video. How often does this happen without a camera recording everything? It seems to me that it happens all the time. We just don't see it, unless it's posted online. And then we are shocked and the blacks are like "why are you shocked? We have been telling them that this has been happening, over and over again." So if you're wondering why people are angry, and why they can't just go well on the street, holding their posters in single file, maybe that's why, "he added.