Jay-Z takes full-page ads in newspapers across the country to honor George Floyd

Many celebrities and organizations continue to use their platforms to honor George Floyd while everyone continues to use their voices to ensure that he receives the justice he deserves.

This week Jay-Z and his organization Team ROC teamed up with activists, lawyers and families who have lost loved ones due to police violence, to honor George Floyd through full-page ads in newspapers across the country. According to CNNThe ad quotes a portion of a speech by Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama, in 1965.

The beginning of the quote says: “The only way we can really achieve freedom is to somehow chase away the fear of death. But if a man has not discovered something for which he will die, he is in no condition to live. At the bottom of our non-violent creed is the conviction that there are some things so dear, some so precious, others so eternally true, that it is worth dying for. "

The ad continues by quoting: "So we're going to stand in the middle of the horses. We're going to stand here, in the middle of the discos. We're going to stand here, in the middle of the police dogs if they have them. Let's stand between Tear gas! Let's stand up in the middle of whatever you can muster, letting the world know that we are determined to be free! "

Along with Jay-Z's signature, Botham Jean's parents DJ Henry and Antwon Rose II are also included. In addition to other household names, such as Charlamagne Tha God, Van Jones, Angela Rye, Eboni K. Williams, and many others, including leading organizations.

The ad appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Denver Post, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Orlando Sentinel and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and many other newspapers.

A Jay-Z representative confirmed that more announcements will be published in the newspapers on Wednesday.

Last month, Team Roc and the Jay-Z Roc Nation launched a open letter demanding that Georgia officials seek justice in the Ahmaud Arbery case after his murder was revealed.