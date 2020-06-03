Janelle Monae reacts after a childhood friend was arrested during a peaceful protest

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Moonlight & # 39; He is calling for police officers to be fired and prosecuted after peaceful protesters, including his childhood friend, were arrested during a rally in Kansas City.



Janelle Monáe He called police officers in Kansas City who violently arrested peaceful protesters to be "prosecuted and dismissed."

Hitmaker "Dirty Computer" made the comments Tuesday as protests continued across the United States in the wake of the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As the topic of police brutality continued to dominate the conversation on social media, Monae went to Twitter on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 to report an incident in her hometown, along with images showing police using pepper spray to forcibly remove a peaceful protester and then arrest him.

The video was filmed at a rally on Sunday, and Monae identified the African-American man as a childhood friend. Terrance Maddox, who was later seen screaming at the riot police line as he stood in a line of protesters before the policemen moved in and violently detained him.

"My sister sent this to me. The victim is Terrance Maddox. We grew up together. THIS IS INFURIATORY F *** KIG. WE CALL ALL THESE OFFICERS TO BE PROCESSED AND DISMISSED! SEND NAMES AND BADGE NUMBERS," she wrote alongside the publication.

Singer Kelly Clarkson He also expressed his outrage at the same incident in his own Twitter feed, adding: "Just curious … where are all the 'free speeches' about this? You know, the ones who constantly defend the first amendment but they only use this defense when it serves their purpose? I'll wait … "