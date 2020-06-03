James Mattis issues a blistering statement on Donald Trump – Up News Info

James Mattis, Donald Trump's former defense secretary, wrote a forceful statement criticizing his former boss, writing that he is "the first president in my life who has not attempted to unite the American people, nor even intended to attempt it." Instead, it tries to divide us. "

"We are witnessing the three-year consequences of this deliberate effort," said Mattis. “We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without it, taking advantage of the inherent strengths of our civil society. "

The statement, first published in The Atlantic, was extraordinary on the part of Mattis, who indicated last year that he would remain silent in the face of his criticism of Trump. But he added in an interview with Jeffrey Goldberg: “There is a period when I owe him my silence. It is not eternal. It won't be forever. "

Mattis highlighted the footage Monday, when protesters were forcibly expelled from Lafayette Square ahead of Trump's visit to St. John's Church, where he held up a Bible while posing for photographers.

"We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witness in Lafayette Square," Mattis wrote in his statement. "We must reject and hold accountable those who would mock our Constitution."

He also criticized the use of the military in response to riots in major cities, arguing that "it establishes a conflict, a false conflict, between military and civil society."

"When I joined the army, about 50 years ago, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution," wrote Mattis. "I never dreamed that troops taking the same oath would under no circumstances be ordered to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens, let alone provide a strange photo for the commander-in-chief-elect, with the military leadership at his side." "