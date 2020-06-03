Jaime King says she was arrested during a peaceful protest in Los Angeles

Jaime King She went to Twitter on Tuesday to share that she had been arrested after participating in a peaceful protest in Los Angeles. "Writing handcuffed in the back of the bus,quot;, the 41-year-old actress tweeted. "ALL WERE PEACEFUL: Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. District 77."

King then detailed the experience.

"Currently still on the bus for more than 4 hours," she continued. "He took us from precinct 77 to San Pedro. Women without access to vital medications, toilets, bleeding from the pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter."

Earlier in the day, King was protesting outside the Los Angeles mayor's house. Eric Garcetti. He was wearing a shirt that said "I am a voter,quot; as well as a mask amid the world coronavirus pandemic. King was one of thousands of protesters who attended the rally and called for justice.

Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Cole Sprouse, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Nick cannon, John Cusack, Tessa Thompson, Halsey and more stars have attended protests after the death of George Floyd.