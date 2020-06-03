Jaime King says she was arrested during a peaceful protest in Los Angeles

Jaime King She went to Twitter on Tuesday to share that she had been arrested after participating in a peaceful protest in Los Angeles. "Writing handcuffed in the back of the bus,quot;, the 41-year-old actress tweeted. "ALL WERE PEACEFUL: Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. District 77."
King then detailed the experience.
"Currently still on the bus for more than 4 hours," she continued. "He took us from precinct 77 to San Pedro. Women without access to vital medications, toilets, bleeding from the pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter."
Earlier in the day, King was protesting outside the Los Angeles mayor's house. Eric Garcetti. He was wearing a shirt that said "I am a voter,quot; as well as a mask amid the world coronavirus pandemic. King was one of thousands of protesters who attended the rally and called for justice.
Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Cole Sprouse, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Nick cannon, John Cusack, Tessa Thompson, Halsey and more stars have attended protests after the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black Minnesota resident, died on May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground kneeling on his neck during an arrest.
BACKGRID
Chauvin was later fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. In an autopsy report, the Hennepin County medical examiner listed the death form as a homicide and the cause of death as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement, restraint, and neck compression."
According to NBC News, a memorial service for Floyd will be held Thursday at the Trask Word and Worship Center in Minneapolis at North Central University. Al Sharpton he is expected to deliver the praise. The news organization also reported that a second memorial will be held in North Carolina on Saturday. In addition, NBC News reported that a visit to Floyd's body will take place Monday at Fountain of Grace Church in Houston, followed by a funeral on Tuesday.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."