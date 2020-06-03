Jaime King does not have access to medicines and toilets after arrest during a peaceful protest

WENN / Avalon

Hours after joining the Black Lives Matter rally outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the star of & # 39; Hart of Dixie & # 39; claims that she and her & # 39; sisters & # 39; have been detained by the police.

Jaime King He added his name to the list of celebrities arrested during the protests over the death of George Floyd. Two days later Cole Sprouse was arrested for "standing in solidarity" with Black Lives Matter activists, the Lemon Breeland of "Dixie's Deer"revealed that she was also arrested during a peaceful demonstration.

On Tuesday night, June 2, the 41-year-old actress informed her nearly 220,000 followers of her arrest, adding that she tweeted while handcuffed. "Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing with handcuffs on the back of the bus. EVERYONE WAS PACIFIC. Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. District 77," he wrote.

Almost two hours later, the wife separated from Kyle newman offered an update on their situation. "She is currently on the bus for more than 4 hours. She took us from precinct 77 to San Pedro," she tweeted, before affirming that she and the other detained women "do not have access to vital medications, bathrooms, bleeding from the pants." . She added: "They are laughing at us."

That same day, King was seen joining more than 1,000 protesters outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's home in Hancock Park to demand the reduction of the LAPD fund. Dressed in a medical-grade face mask, she wore an "I am a voter" shirt and paired it with black skinny jeans and white sneakers.

Before his arrest, the "Waiting forever"The actress drew attention to the mission of the activist friend Krystina Arielle Tigner. "She uses her own platform to raise awareness of the struggles she and other black people face on a daily basis. Black voices matter, black stories matter and black lives matter. How we use our voices and our platforms is important," she said. she wrote in an Instagram post. "It is not enough to say that black lives matter and return to our carefully selected social media squares."

"We have to use our influence to raise and raise the voice of those who can change the world," he said. "It is a privilege to be able to leave through the door without fear that you will not enter again because the color of your skin was seen as a threat. It is a privilege to have the platform that I have and to be heard."

"I will never know firsthand the experiences of Existing while I am black. I will never send my children out the door in fear that they will become a label move because their skin color was seen as a threat. But what can I do? is listening, "she continued. "Don't just say black lives matter. Try it out supporting artists like Tina. Try it out supporting black artists and companies."

Thousands have taken to the streets across the country to demand justice for Floyd and end police brutality. Many celebrities, including Halsey, Camila Cabello and Chrissy TeigenThey were also vocal in supporting the movement.