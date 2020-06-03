Jaime King claims she was arrested yesterday protesting in support of Black Lives Matter

Us Magazine reported today that Jaime King was one of those arrested on June 2 amid protests by the LA Black Lives Matter. The star went to her Twitter account to say she was arrested for a "peaceful protest,quot;.

In another tweet, King claims he was on a bus with other people for about four hours. They took the group of detainees from compound 77 to San Pedro, a trip where people had no medicine, toilets and were "bleeding from the pants."

Additionally, King brought his IG in a post that you can see below to offer a great social media platform to Krystina Arielle Tigner. She claims it was a way to "amplify,quot; her voice in the middle of the #BlackOutTuesday event on social media.

King went on to hint that there is never a time when white people walk out their doors and fear for their lives because of the color of their skin, although black people often do.

Of course, Jaime refers to the Black Lives Matter protests that occurred as a result of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

George died on May 25 due to suffocation of Derek Chauvin's knee pressed to the back of his neck. An autopsy performed by a third party confirmed that he died from restricted airways.

The 44-year-old police officer was arrested on May 29 and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after his dismissal.

Derek is now sitting in jail. Jaime is not the only celebrity participating in the Black Lives Matter protests. Singer-songwriter Halsey was also photographed attending to an injured man on the streets.

Other celebrities like The Weeknd and many others announced contributions to various black organizations, including Black Lives Matter and NAACP.

The news of Jaime's protest comes after she filed a restraining order against Kyle Newman. Jaime and Kyle had two children, James and Leo, who are 6 and 4 years old respectively.



