J Balvin begs the Latinx community to stand up with his Black brothers and sisters' in the midst of the 'Black Lives Matter' protests – "Do better!"

The reggaeton singer turned to his platform to encourage the Latino community to use their voices and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement! This comes amid great outrage at George Floyd's mindless murder.

Additionally, to show solidarity with victims of racism and police brutality, J Balvin also joined the Blackout Tuesday protest online.

His publication is bilingual, and he writes in English and Spanish that, although he is someone who likes to bring light, love and joy to people, at the moment, "lightness and celebration,quot; seem out of place.

‘Rather, this is the time to educate myself and my loved ones and take action. After taking time to talk to those close to me, I am educating myself on the deep meaning and horrible history that is at the root of the #blacklivesmatter movement, "he continued.

So the man promised to do better as a human being, artist with a public platform and Latino person!

‘I appreciate that it is my responsibility as a leader in the Latino community to educate myself on the plight of black citizens in the United States: to learn about all their struggles and the systematic and ongoing racism they face every day; and most importantly, learn how I can be a better ally and help change the system through my voice and my actions, "says his statement.

And since the Latinx community is also a minority that often faces discrimination in the United States, it encouraged people to join in helping the black community through this difficult time as much as they would like help.

See this post on Instagram There are not enough words to express the millions of emotions that I have been feeling as a member of the minority community in general, but most importantly as an ally of the black communities that have been and still are directly affected by past events and present. I am proud of the people I follow and the admirers I see repositioning resources: to outdo themselves, to raise awareness and rise up to one another and show solidarity. But I urge everyone to consider who is disconnected and what else can we do, not just put bandages on bullet wounds. For those who are not discussing this with friends, family, fans, YOU are part of the systemic problem. If you are not outraged and heartbroken by the fact that BLACK LIVES has been blatantly killed for too long, YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM. If you are not furious with "leaders,quot; in powerful positions, threatening VIOLENCE among their own people and promoting racism, YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM. I am with #blacklivesmatter. And if you also oppose racism, I ask you to visit the link in my biography. It will take you to some of the requests, phone numbers, and other helpful resources that are working to help the general cause. Join me in raising the voices that the system has tried to silence for too long. https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/# A post shared by Becky G (@iambeckyg) on May 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. PDT

"As a minority, we ourselves know a small part of the pain they experience every day; let's help our brothers and sisters," Balvin encouraged.

Indeed, many other Latino artists have already been supporting the BLM movement! Check out other star posts like Becky G, Ricky Martin and Jencarlos Canela, above!



