ITV fills the gap of "Love Island" with "Love Island: Australia" – Up News Info

ITV youth channel ITV2 is going to fill the huge Love islandin the form of a gap in his agenda when showing the Australian version of the reality show.

Love Island: Australia It will premiere later this month after the ITV Studios format aired on Nine Network in Oz last year. It follows ITV having to cancel the summer season of Love island due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian version is filmed in Love islandThe Majorca villa is hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott. Features singletons trying to secure a loving partner to win a cash prize of $ 50,000 AUS ($ 34,000).

The 2019 summer season of Love island premiered on ITV2 on June 3, meaning the 2020 version would likely have been released this week if it had gone ahead. In the end, filming during the COVID-19 outbreak was too complicated.

Matchbox



In other Australian television news, BBC One acquired the ABC serial drama Heights for their daytime. The drama will be released on June 15 and is produced by Matchbox Pictures of NBCUniversal International Studios in association with For Pete’s Sake Productions.

Heights It focuses on an urban community in Arcadia Heights that tries to protect their way of life in the context of gentrification. "This part of life in Australia's urban melting pot is full of humor and drama and quickly takes you into the very diverse lives of its characters," said Carla-Maria Lawson, BBC chief during the day. The series was acquired by Sue Deeks.

Heights It was created by showrunner Warren Clarke alongside Que Minh Luu. It is produced by Peta Astbury-Bulsara and executive produced by Debbie Lee for Matchbox Pictures, and Sally Riley and Que Minh Luu for ABC.