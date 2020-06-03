"It was like I had the right house,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – When Frank Garner, owner of Frank’s Tanks & Maintenance, arrived at a Fort Worth home this week to install a fish tank, he found a “Black Lives Matter” flag by the front door.

"It was very emotional," said Garner. "I'll say it was very emotional. At first, I thought 'do I have the right house'?

He explained that his client, Jerry Balkenbush, is white.

"You would think that someone who is not colored would have a hard time putting something like that in front of their place in support of such a thing, so it was kind of moving," Garner said.

Balkenbush met him at the door.

"I just smiled at him and said, 'Man, you're really amazing,'" Garner said.

“I put up that flag to show that you are not alone in your desire for justice and peace, but I didn't know it would have the impact it had on Frank. Sometimes I cried, "said Balkenbush.

The two took time to talk about what is happening across the country and took a photo together. They shared it with their families.

"It was very, very, very moving," Garner said. "With 9/11, it was 'we are all in this together' and we never heard it again until the COVID situation. You never listen to it when nothing happens. So I want to tell the rest of the world that we are all in this together. We have than to build each other. "

On social media, there is now a growing movement to support black-owned companies.

Some people ask how they can do this and others identify those companies in their community and share the information with others.