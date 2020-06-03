iPhone 12 in stunning new midnight blue color shown in design video – BGR

The iPhone 12 leaks have been coming fast and furious lately, but most of them have been repeating details we have known for months or even more.

Among the iPhone 12 details that have been leaked from solid sources, we've learned that Apple's iPhone 2020 lineup will feature a major design overhaul and many new features.

In addition to a highly anticipated new design, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to launch in a stunning new color called Midnight Blue.

At this point, we know almost everything there is to know about Apple's new iPhone 12 line. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, of course, as the details surrounding the iPhone 12 series started leaking last year even before the iPhone 11 was announced. Those details and most of the other solid information we got It comes from the world's leading source of insider information, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It regularly leaks early intelligence information long before Apple's new products are announced, and it did so once again with the iPhone 12.

According to information from Kuo's many leaks, Apple plans to launch not three but four new iPhone models this year. That will make the company's iPhone 2020 launch count to five, which is the most in any calendar year. Kuo says we can expect two new iPhone 12 models with 5.4 and 6.1-inch OLED displays, and two iPhone 12 Pro models with 6.1 and 6.7-inch OLED displays. It also says that all four new iPhone models with 5G support, and they will all feature a sleek new design, two main differences compared to the iPhone 11 series. First, the notch at the top of the screens will be smaller. And second, the phones will have a flat metal border around the edges, like the old iPhone 5 and new iPad Pro. In fact, they are gearing up to be exciting new devices, but there's still more to look forward to when the iPhone 12 premieres later this year.

There is no doubt that Ming-Chi Kuo did all the heavy lifting when it comes to iPhone 12 leaks. But there has been a ton of new information that has come from fairly reliable sources since Kuo's notes. We have received a lot of information about iOS 14, but we also know that the triple-lens camera on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro will get a new LIDAR sensor like that of the new iPad Pro models that were released earlier. year. We also learned about a new color option that will hit Apple's high-end iPhone models in 2020, and a new video was created to help us visualize it.

Graphic designer Mauro Battino created a video showing the leaked design of the iPhone 12 Pro that we've heard so much about. Its design has a few key flaws, but for the most part it is an excellent representation of what we expect to see when Apple introduces the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro later this year. The main problem is the rear camera, which has lenses that are flush with the rest of the "camera bump,quot; around it. Instead, the rear cameras of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are expected to be similar in design to the rear cameras of the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, and iPad Pro. That means each sensor in the camera will be an individual protruding structure. of the camera bump.

Setting the camera aside and a few other minor issues, this iPhone 12 Pro design video is a great representation of what Apple is likely to announce next September. And best of all, we have an idea at the end of what the phone would look like in its new "Midnight Blue,quot; color, which the video refers to as navy blue. Battino's video is embedded below and you should definitely check it out.