iPad Pro with 5G support and mini-LED screen to arrive in 2021 – BGR

Apple plans to launch a new iPad Pro model with 5G support sometime in early 2021, according to a new Twitter user leak. L0vetodream. Although previous reports indicated that Apple was aiming to launch an iPad Pro 5G sometime this fall, probably a month after the iPhone 5G was unveiled, those plans were reportedly rejected for unknown reasons.

So what do we know about Apple's next-gen tablet? All right, L0vetodream – who has provided reliable information on upcoming Apple products – notes that it will feature an A14x processor, 5G connectivity and a mini LED display. Altogether, Apple's next-generation iPad Pro will possibly represent the most compelling iPad update we've seen in a long time.

As for performance, some leaked A14 benchmarks suggest that Apple's next-generation processor, which will debut on the iPhone 12, will be an absolute screamer that will embarrass its rivals. Meanwhile, mini-LED displays will provide all kinds of improvements. In addition to the fact that the technology enables thinner and clearer displays, it also provides decidedly improved image quality due to the high contrast, local dimming, and impressive performance of the wide color gamut.

Incidentally, there are reports that Apple plans to implement mini-LED technology across its entire product lineup, including its MacBook line, Apple Watch, and even a 27-inch iMac Pro that will launch sometime later this year. Apple is also believed to introduce mini-LED displays on more affordable iPad models later.

Putting the iPad aside, it's no secret that the next major product launch Apple has slated to be is the iPhone 12. Planned to be unveiled in September, we've seen conflicting reports on when Apple's next-generation smartphones might get to stores. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic reportedly delayed development for a few weeks, meaning the iPhone 12 won't hit stores until October.

Leaving the launch window aside, the iPhone 12 will be the first Apple device to include support for 5G connectivity. Additionally, Apple is expected to launch four different iPhone models this year, all with OLED displays. We've also seen reports that the iPhone 12 design will be more reminiscent of the iPhone 4 and will have a smaller notch design.

However, ahead of the new hardware, Apple will introduce iOS 14 at its WWDC event later this month. Of course, with the coronavirus pandemic still underway, Apple's annual developer conference will be an online-only affair this year. While iOS 14 rumors have been relatively sparse, some expected features include improved HomeKit functionality, CarKey support, improved Apple Pencil functionality, and more.

Image Source: Apple