Iowa's Steve King loses Republican name fight

DES MOINES, Iowa – Republicans in northwestern Iowa toppled Rep. Steve King in Tuesday's primaries, deciding that they had had enough of the conservative lightning bolts known for making inflammatory comments about immigrants and white supremacy during their nearly two decades in Congress.

The nine-term congressman, rejected by his party leadership in Washington and many of his longtime supporters at home, lost to state senator Randy Feenstra in a five-party Republican primary. The challengers argued that King's loss of influence, even more than the continuing chain of provocative and racially charged statements throughout his career, was reason enough to turn against him.

Iowa Democrats also picked a challenger for the Republican senator from Senator Joni Ernst in a race that was previously believed to greatly favor Ernst until his approval declined over the past year. Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield, who raised the most money and obtained the widest cross section of the Democratic coalition of Iowa elected officials and unions, won the nomination out of three others.

But the focus was on the 4th District primary with King, the only Republican in the Iowa House of Representatives delegation.

King was stripped of his committee's assignments in 2018 by comments that seemed to question criticism of white nationalism in an era of heightened sensitivity among Republicans nationwide on the supremacy of the far-right and white. The congressman also made controversial comments over the years about immigrants, Islam and abortion.

"There is a bit of concern that he has become deaf to some of these issues," said Ann Trimble Ray, a longtime King supporter, referring to voter concern that King has been sidelined in Congress, although she still believe in the congressman.

Republicans in the establishment suggested that King's expulsion would easily keep the seat in the party's hands, warning that a primary victory for King would jeopardize that by setting up a rematch with the Democrat who was 2 percentage points away from defeating him two years ago.

King was heavily spent by Feenstra and the conservative groups that backed him, including King's former sponsor, National Right to Life, and the US Chamber of Commerce. The US, the largest corporate lobbying group in the country.

Several of King's former supporters shrugged at the litany of comments that fueled the congressman's love-hate relationship with the national media. However, they drew the line not with comments in a 2018 New York Times story that appeared to defend white nationalism, but with the reaction of House of Representatives leadership.

King was expelled from the Judicial Committee, which would have given him a high-profile role in defending President Donald Trump during the 2019 impeachment hearings. He also lost his seat on the agriculture panel, a blow to the representative whose district It produced more agricultural products in raw dollars than any other district than Nebraska's huge District 3, according to the latest federal data.

"Personally, I am very disappointed in some of the things that have happened because we need someone who is strong in agriculture in this area," said former state senator, state senator Annette Sweeney, who endorsed Feenstra.

King said during the campaign that House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy had privately assured him that he would support King's reinstatement in committees, a claim McCarthy publicly dismissed journalists last month.

Democrats chose from four relative unknowns to face Ernst in what has become a more competitive Senate race than expected.

Ernst's job approval and overall favorable ratings have declined in the past year, as he has tried to balance support for President Donald Trump, who is popular with Republicans, but much less among others in the state.

Greenfield had the upper hand, in part because of her compelling history of being a widow when she was a young mother and because of her recovery to Democratic priorities, Social Security, and union benefits.

Perhaps most notably, Greenfield, 55, impressed with his fundraising, raising more than $ 7 million since entering the race last year. That's at least $ 5 million more than any of his Democratic opponents and reflects the backing of the Democrats' national Senate campaign arm.

While Ernst has lost some balance, it's hard to say how the Senate race is progressing in light of the continuing pandemic, the economy uncertain, and now protests over police treatment of African-Americans, including in Iowa, where Trump won in more than 9 percent points in 2016.

A recent data point, lost in many, except Iowa's Democratic leaders, amid ongoing crises: Iowa registered Democrats outnumbered registered Republicans in March for the first time in more than six years, and now also outnumber voters unaffiliated with either party.

"Anyone who can predict what the state of the economy will be, whatever sense of community they have, where partisan trends are going between now and November, is really hard to say," said Ernst's senior adviser, David Kochel.