Insurance is a key factor in Dallas companies recovering from looting and vandalism – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – While many of the protests in North Texas have been peaceful, several companies were beaten by people who trashed their property and stole merchandise.

The recovery of these stores could depend on your insurance coverage.

Despite the boarded-up windows, The Point Skate Shop at Deep Ellum is open for business.

On Friday night, vandals smashed store windows, smashed screens, and stole skateboards and clothing.

But co-owner Drew Dorbritz said he is grateful. That's because he said insurance will cover losses.

"That's what it's safe for, right? To cover the instances you never expect to arise," said Dorbritz, who helped open the Deep Ellum location about 18 months ago.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, most standard business owner policies cover property damage caused by vandalism, riot, or civil commotion.

Certain "business interruption,quot; supplements can also cover the monetary losses companies incur, said Camille Garcia, the spokeswoman for the Texas Insurance Council.

"The,quot; business interruption "generally covers the financial losses of companies during the time of this turmoil," said Garcia.

But each policy is different, so owners must check exclusions and reread the policies.

Often commercial leases will require business owners to have a basic insurance policy.

But beyond that, it's up to business owners to select their level of coverage, said Bill Davis, spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute.

That's why looted inventory isn't always covered for small businesses. While most establishments are covered by business owner insurance, such policies are by no means mandatory.

"Often, those little 'mom and dad' go unnoticed," said Garcia of the Texas Insurance Council. “There are some companies that have to make a decision. Am I going to pay & # 39; x & # 39; or am I going to pay the insurance? "

For insurance reasons, Dorbritz said The Point can move forward. But he said the community support has been just as helpful.

“As skateboarders, we learn to fall and climb again. That's what makes us tough, "said Dorbritz.

The Texas Insurance Council is urging business owners to file insurance claims, along with relevant photos, videos, and documentation, as soon as possible.

As for vehicles, property damage is covered by comprehensive auto insurance.

While drivers must have Texas liability insurance, comprehensive insurance is optional.

But Garcia said that almost 80% of drivers in Texas also have comprehensive insurance.