IndyCar Racing will restart at Texas Motor Speedway before taking another month off – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (/AP) – Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi and the rest of the IndyCar drivers were in sunny Florida near spring break, ready to start the season.

"We got ready, we had the offseason, we did all the preseason testing … you had all that accumulated tension to start," said Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion.

Almost three months later, they are finally ready to run their first competitive laps of the season. Then they will wait another four weeks to compete again.

"Not everything has gone according to plan by any stretch of the imagination. I don't think anyone has seen this coming and no one really had a contingency plan for that, because why would you?" Rossi said Tuesday. "But finally I think the series has done everything right so far, and it's an impossible situation."

Instead of the streets of St. Pete, the pandemic lag season will begin on the 1 1/2 mile fast track in North Texas with an all-day first game. Practice, qualifying and the 200-lap race will take place on Saturday, the same day IndyCar has rented jets to transport teams back and forth between Indianapolis and Texas Motor Speedway.

"I think the new normal is that nothing is normal. In the future, we are trying to make it as normal as possible, "said IndyCar President Jay Frye.

"It will be a new world for us to compete here. Attend a one-day show, different from what we used to do in Texas," said Josef Newgarden, who won there last June. “This type of delay between some events is very different. I haven't been in the car in three months, now I'm coming to Texas. … We have to make the most of it. "

IndyCar will have time to evaluate things after the race in Fort Worth. It will be almost a month before the next race on July 4 in Indianapolis, on the road and not in the Indy 500 that will now be held on August 23.

Tony Kanaan said drivers received a 35-page IndyCar guide on what to expect in Texas, which includes health screenings and social distancing protocols on the track.

The road course race in Indianapolis will be the first of five IndyCar races in a 15-day period in July, including double title weekends at Road America in Wisconsin and Iowa.

"Definitely nothing is normal right now," said Dixon. “For us, I think that even having the opportunity to compete again is incredible. Many of us have been waiting this week, race week. "

Everyone with IndyCar was already in St. Petersburg, Florida, preparing to run the season opener set for March 15 with no spectators before the growing pandemic forced the postponement of that race. St. Pete will now host the season finale on October 25.

The races in Long Beach, California, Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama and the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, were canceled. A planned double game in Detroit, which would have been the week before Texas, was canceled a month ago after the Indy 500 had already been postponed until August.

Newgarden said IndyCar officials have done a great job trying to analyze and discover the best way to return to normal. Although disappointed that the stands are empty, he feels that the series is being smart and confident on his return.

"Once we moved out of St. Pete, it became clear that this was something far more important than just us and IndyCar racing and sports in general, and there was something that everyone needed to take time off and restart," Rossi said. , the runner-up in Texas last summer.

"It has given me a great deal of appreciation for what we do every week," he said. "We are going to get there and do what we love and go back to work, but it is going to be very surreal."

