In-person tech conference to be held amid coronavirus concerns – Up News Info San Francisco

LAS VEGAS (Up News Info SF) – Organizers of the Consumer Electronics Show said they plan to hold an in-person event in Las Vegas early next year, even as the coronavirus pandemic has halted almost all major technology conferences and large-scale events.

"Major brands are committed to the show and we look forward to announcing another roster of world-class speakers," the Consumer Technology Association announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes as several Las Vegas casinos and resorts announced plans to reopen Thursday, with restrictions.

Held every January in Las Vegas, CES is one of the largest annual meetings in the tech industry. More than 175,000 people attended last year's event and more than 4,500 companies exhibited products.

For next year's event, organizers plan to make several adjustments, including regular cleaning and disinfection, along with widening the hallways in the exhibition areas to facilitate social distancing. The event is also looking for solutions for contactless thermal scans at entry points and providing "improved,quot; health services on site.

Planning for an in-person CES comes amid constant uncertainty among tech companies about returning workers to the office, along with holding large conferences and meetings. Facebook, for example, has already canceled all meetings of 50 or more people until at least June 2021. The social media giant recently announced the goal of having up to half of its workforce work remotely over the next decade. .

Upcoming Bay Area tech conferences that have moved online due to the pandemic include the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference scheduled for late June and the Salesforce Dreamforce conference scheduled for November.