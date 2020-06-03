Impossible 7 & # 39; to resume filming in & # 39; Posh Campsite & # 39; pandemic proof

Paramount pictures

Reportedly, the producers of the upcoming movie & # 39; Mission: Impossible & # 39; They have built a special village so that the cast and crew members live safely during filming.

Tom Cruise and his fellow producers of "Mission: Impossible 7" take over a former air base in England so that the cast and crew can live there while filming the movie amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Filming of the latest installment in the action franchise was halted in February 2020 after coronavirus outbreaks prevented filming in Venice, Italy, and, like productions worldwide, is on hiatus.

However, in an attempt to finish the movie, the movie bosses are apparently taking over a former Royal Air Force (RAF) site in Oxfordshire where they will build sets and a village of high-end trailers so that their stars can live there in a pandemic-proof bubble while shooting.

"The movie has already been long overdue and there are no signs that things are going back to normal anytime soon, so this is a way to try to get things going quickly and safely," says one source. from "Mission: Impossible" British newspaper The Sun.

"It's also difficult to get hotel rooms right now, as most of them are closed for the foreseeable future, so this was it or delaying things any longer. It will mean that some of the biggest stars in the world live together in a fancy camp while working alongside the rest of the team. "

Revealing the star's role in driving production, they add: "It's expensive, but Tom always does things bigger and better than anyone else, and there's a lot at stake in this movie."

The film will be released in November next year (21), and Tommy Gormley, first assistant director to director Christopher McQuarrie, recently revealed that they expect to be filming in the UK and Italy this September. "We hope to restart in September," he told BBC Radio 4 Today. "We hope to visit all the countries we plan to visit. We hope to do a lot of that in the UK in the backlot and in the studio."

Film and television productions have received the green light to resume after the relaxation of the Covid-19 blockade in the United Kingdom, and some will resume as soon as next week, albeit with strict social distancing regulations in place.