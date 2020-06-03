I don't remember ever saying hurtful things to my castmates, but I apologize

WENN

The ex-diva of & # 39; Glee & # 39; He has addressed the allegations by suggesting that he bullied his co-stars on the set of the FOX series, saying he apologizes for the pain he has caused.

read Michele has broken his silence following accusations of bullying on the set of "Joy"apologizing for" any pain "it may have caused.

The accusations about Lea's behavior during the filming of the US television program. USA They've been spinning for years, with Naya Rivera detailing his unpleasant experience with the actress in his 2016 book "I'm sorry, I'm not sorry"

And when Lea tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd at the hands of white policemen, his former co-star Samantha Ware He struck back accusing the screen star of making her life a "living hell" when he bullied her on set, and alleged that Leah even threatened to "fuck her wig."

Following Samantha's tweet, numerous "Glee" stars showed up to validate her story, with Dabier Snell and Alex Newell backing up his claims while Amber riley and Melissa benoist both intervened by "liking" the tweets about the scandal.

Now Lea, who is expecting her first child with her husband. Zandy Reich, has broken his silence on the claims in a statement to People magazine.

"One of the most important lessons of the past few weeks is that we must take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices they face," he said. . said. "When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted made me focus specifically on how they perceived their own behavior. towards other cast members. Although I don't recall making this specific statement and have never judged others on their origin or skin color, that is not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways that hurt other people "

She continued, "If it was my privileged position and perspective that made me feel insensitive or inappropriate at times, or if it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and any pain I have caused. Everyone We can grow and change and I've definitely used these past few months to reflect on my own shortcomings. "

Referring to her pregnancy, Lea added that she will use the experience to work on herself before giving birth.

"I have a couple of months to become a mother and I know that I need to continue working to improve and take responsibility for my actions, in order to be a true role model for my son and to transmit my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me, "he concluded. "I have heard these criticisms and I am learning and, although I am very sorry, I will be better in the future thanks to this experience."