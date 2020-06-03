Hundreds gather at DTLA for seventh day to protest police brutality, protesters arrested for curfew violations – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Hundreds of protesters rallied across Los Angeles County on Tuesday afternoon for a seventh consecutive day of protests against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police.

The largest rally took place in Hollywood, where thousands took to the streets, and protesters also gathered in downtown Los Angeles and outside the mayor's residence in Hancock Park.

As of early Tuesday night, there were no major reports of violence or looting, which has tarnished protests in recent days, although police began making arrests at the center shortly before 7:30 p.m.

According to the police, approximately 250 protesters were arrested and would be cited for curfew violations and then released.

Tuesday's protests began earlier in the day with a group organized by the Southern California Baptist Ministers Conference and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference gathered outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters before moving out in front of City Hall .

Several policemen were seen talking to protesters, shaking hands, taking photos, and a line of officers even knelt with the group as a sign of solidarity. Mayor Eric Garcetti also joined the group, kneeling down to express his support for their movement.

"A black face should not be a death sentence, or being homeless, or sick, or underemployed, or under-educated," he said as the crowd sang. "We need a country that listens."

The mayor invited the leaders of the demonstration to meet him inside the City Hall to discuss the protesting issues.

"Because it's not just about words," he said. "It's about what we do as a nation and a city right now."

Tuesday's protests began hours after the county-wide curfew was lifted at 6 a.m., and just hours after hundreds of arrests were made in Hollywood, Westwood, and the San Fernando Valley, primarily for violations curfew.

Los Angeles County imposed another county-wide curfew on Tuesday that went into effect at 6 p.m. and it was scheduled to last until 6 p.m., although tThe American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to the city and county of Los Angeles, alleging that curfew orders exceeded their authority and represented a violation of the First Amendment rights to freedom of expression.

"The right of a community to protest day or night cannot be violated simply because some people have acted illegally in certain areas of the county," the letter said.

But on Tuesday, Garcetti defended the curfews.

"I need to protect all Angelenos," he said. "I need to protect the protesters. I need to protect our police. And we saw dangerous and dangerous situations that almost resulted in death, and I will not let that happen. "

