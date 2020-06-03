Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda was kicked out of AEW because of her racist comments

Instagram / WENN

The star of & # 39; Hogan Knows Best & # 39; posted and then deleted a controversial tweet blaming 'African Americans' of all the 'looting' during protests nationwide.

Hulk hoganthe ex-wife Linda Hogan you're taking the wrong side of the Black Lives Matter movement. The 60-year-old television personality has sparked public anger after making a racist comment blaming "African Americans" for all the "looting" during protests nationwide in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Linda tweeted on Tuesday, June 2, "Watching the looting, they're all African-American, I'm not sure how stealing and stealing made things clear, but if you want to be heard you need to be civilized." He later removed the post, but that didn't stop social media users from criticizing it.

"I hate being one of those people, but … are we really surprised that Linda Hogan, ex-wife of Hulk Hogan (who participated in a n-word tirade in 2007), is also racist?" a Twitter user wrote. Another added: "So stealing is not civilized, but cold bloody murder is? Ok, Linda."

"Typical racist who watches looting instead of protests. I would love for whites to tell the oppressed and angry how to protest," read another comment, while someone else called the colorblind "Hogan Knows Best star."

Linda's controversial tweet has also led AEW President Tony Khan to ban her from attending any future events. "Now you teamed up with your husband to get you banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations," Tony tweeted.

The former WWE Hall of Fame member is likely to be banned from AEW shows due to racist comments he made in 2015 that led to him being fired from WWE and erased from the Hall of Fame, though later he rejoined the WWE company a few years later.

Linda has not addressed her controversial tweet. On Sunday, May 31, she also spoke out against the Black Lives Matter protests as tweeting"Everyone wants the police to withdraw, and this is what you get? How is it that stealing and stealing tennis shoes is a protest by George Floyd."