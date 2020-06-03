Hrithik Roshan on why Jadoo has an extra thumb on Koi … Mil Gaya

Koi … Mil Gaya (2003) had created quite a stir in Bollywood at the time of its release, as it gave India its first alien friend. The protagonist of Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta was a box office hit. And the alien character Jadoo became a hit with the audience.

A Hrithik fan, while watching the movie, made an interesting observation about a similarity between Jadoo and Rohit (the character of Hrithik) in the movie. He wrote on Twitter, "Watching #KoiMilGaya on TV and a strange observation. Was it a purposeful decision to give #Jadoo an extra thumb just like #RohitMehra (#HrithikRoshan), which was the main reason for the connection between the two characters? @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N (sic) ".

Hrithik confirmed the information and wrote: "Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiar. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn't look as good as he wanted 🙂 You have a good eye, my friend. Stay safe (sic ) ".