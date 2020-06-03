How to Eat Pork Now – Up News Info Detroit

For the first time in 50 years, the USDA is allowing pig companies to hire their own agents to complete slaughterhouse inspections, a responsibility that used to rest solely with the government. Today, Dr. Oz investigates the new rules for pork and how they will affect what he is buying at the grocery store. Our experts analyze what to eat, how to buy and how to cook pork and bacon, making it healthier than ever!

Plus, Emmy-nominated presenter Carrie Ann Inaba talks to Dr. Oz about some of her darkest days on and off camera, and the moment she says she changed her life forever. Then The Dish team, Daphne Oz and Jamika Pessoa, show you how to dress up your favorite foods to make them look like something different, including a burger filled with pizza.

