How crowdsourcing helped lobby to preserve the stories of Nazi victims

While the coronavirus pandemic has painfully disrupted lives and businesses around the world, the blockages it caused are providing a unique boost to a group's effort to help heal a wound of generations – Nazi atrocities.

As the virus caused blockades across Europe, the director of the Arolsen Archives, the world's largest dedicated to victims of Nazi persecution, joined millions of people working remotely from home and spending much more time. in front of your computer.

"We thought, 'Here's an opportunity,'" said director Floriane Azoulay.

Two months later, the archive's "All Names Count,quot; project has attracted thousands of online volunteers to work as hobby archivists, indexing the names of the archive's huge collection of documents. To date, they have added more than 120,000 names, dates of birth, and prisoner numbers to the database.

"There has been much more interest than we expected," said Azoulay. "The fact that people were locked up in their homes and that so many cultural offerings had moved online has played an important role."