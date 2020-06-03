How crowdsourcing helped lobby to preserve the stories of Nazi victims

While the coronavirus pandemic has painfully disrupted lives and businesses around the world, the blockages it caused are providing a unique boost to a group's effort to help heal a wound of generations – Nazi atrocities.
As the virus caused blockades across Europe, the director of the Arolsen Archives, the world's largest dedicated to victims of Nazi persecution, joined millions of people working remotely from home and spending much more time. in front of your computer.
"We thought, 'Here's an opportunity,'" said director Floriane Azoulay.
Two months later, the archive's "All Names Count,quot; project has attracted thousands of online volunteers to work as hobby archivists, indexing the names of the archive's huge collection of documents. To date, they have added more than 120,000 names, dates of birth, and prisoner numbers to the database.
"There has been much more interest than we expected," said Azoulay. "The fact that people were locked up in their homes and that so many cultural offerings had moved online has played an important role."
It's a great job: the Arolsen Archives is the largest collection of its kind in the world, with more than 30 million original documents. They contain information on the war experiences of up to 40 million people, including Jews executed in death camps and forced labor recruited across Nazi-occupied Europe.
The documents, which occupy 16 miles of shelving, include things like train manifests, cleaning records, work detail assignments, and execution records.
Gathered by Allied forces after World War II and stored in a small town north of Frankfurt, the material was used by the International Committee of the Red Cross after the war to help reunite thousands of families and help many more to achieve some kind of closure. .
The archive began scanning and digitizing its collection in the late 1980s. In the past year, 26 million scanned documents were published online. For descendants, relatives, historians, and curious members of the public, the online collection is a unique resource.
"No one can overstate the importance of that archive," said Deborah Dwork, a Holocaust historian at the Graduate Center at New York City University. "It is quintessential."
However, searching for records on specific people is still difficult. Most of the archive's collection, particularly the handwritten lists of prisoners from concentration camps and other hard-to-read materials, is not indexed by name.
"We have had 20 or 30 employees indexing documents day after day for 20 years, but we have 30 million documents," Azoulay said. "It just isn't feasible to do everything ourselves."
In the past five years, the file has been targeted at private companies, including Ancestry.com, in an effort to speed up the process of extracting names, birthdates, and other identifying details.
Faced with scans of German italics from the mid-20th century, stained stamps and rotting paper, computers could only make the effort to a limited extent. "The documents are not homogeneous and it is difficult for a machine to read the names correctly," said Azoulay.
She estimates that half of the approximately 40 million names in the file are still missing from her database.
And finishing the job is a priority. "Otherwise, the names are lost," said Paul Shapiro, director of international relations for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.
That's where crowdsourcing comes in.
In 2019, Ms. Azoulay enlisted the help of Zooniverse, a crowdsourcing platform that allows volunteers to contribute to academic research projects by analyzing large data sets little by little.
It seemed like a strange adjustment at first. Many Zooniverse projects are science-related and rely on volunteers to record videos of migratory herrings, for example, or to detect asteroids in images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.
But after a successful test conducted in January with student volunteers from 26 German high schools, Ms. Azoulay decided to move forward and planned to open the project to more schools in August as part of the archive's educational mission.
Then the pandemic broke out.
"It was then that we decided to climb fairly quickly," he said. On April 24, the archive released tens of thousands of documents from the Buchenwald, Dachau and Sachsenhausen concentration camps in Zooniverse. Soon, volunteers from around the world carefully studied the records, choosing names to add to the database.
The process is simple. Volunteers call out an index card or list of prisoners by hand and write names, birthdays, prisoner numbers and other details on a form. To ensure that the data is accurate, three different users must enter the information in the same way.
Conflicting entries are forwarded to archive staff and professional archive historians, who monitor discussion boards to answer questions about cryptic abbreviations, professions, and confusing names.
Some of the documents are simple. Dachau's records are mostly individual index cards, with names and dates of birth printed in capital letters.
Others are more of a challenge. In Sachsenhausen, a camp outside Berlin where thousands of political and other prisoners were sent between 1936 and 1945, bureaucrats produced folders full of lists. Some are written in narrow italics, almost illegible.
Participants say they enjoy the challenge and the opportunity to make a significant contribution. Andreas Weber, a medical physicist in Berlin, estimates that he has entered 1,200 names in the past few weeks, mainly at intervals of five or 10 minutes while at home with his children.
"You see the name for a moment and you think," It could have been my neighbor or my son, "Weber said." It's really creepy. "
Helping the effort is the fact that the vast majority of registries, which mostly involve names and dates, are accessible to non-German speakers.
When the pandemic caused borders to be closed across Europe, Fernando Gouveia's vacation rental business in Portugal collapsed. Since authorities issued a shelter order there, he has spent hours each day entering the names of inmates at the Dachau concentration camp while he was locked up at his home in Vila Real, Portugal.
"I am really interested in World War II," he said, "so this was the right project at the right time."
The lists and cards are scarce but suggestive. A few minutes of indexing Dachau's records is enough to get an idea of how extensive the Nazi terrorist apparatus was, both in geography and in time.
A prisoner card for Karl Fröhlich shows that the Viennese musician was 16 years old when he was sent to Dachau in 1939. Jan Cieslak was sent there from Poland less than a year later. Genö Fischer, a Hungarian Jew, arrived in 1944, around the same time as Ibrahim Dzinalic, a Muslim from Sarajevo.
Mr. Gouveia's most memorable find: Prince Xavier de Bourbon-Parma, prisoner of Dachau 101057, and claimant to the Spanish throne. "What I took with me most is how diverse the people were," he said. "There were special targets, but they were almost all who could get caught in their web."
Indexing names has a practical purpose for historians and victims' families. But Shapiro of the Holocaust Museum says the greatest value of the project may be a tool to help people trace the fate of their family members and keep the past alive.
"These collections are an insurance policy against forgetting," he said. “A real document is concrete proof. By inviting people to enter names into the database, it puts them in direct contact with evidence that screams authenticity. ”
Ms Azoulay hopes that such encounters will establish the Arolsen Archive as a kind of "digital monument,quot;, particularly at a time when traveling to concentration camps and museums is beyond her reach.
"The strangers are indexing the names of the people who were persecuted. That is very intimate and moving, "he said." In terms of awareness, a crowdsourcing project is a wonderful thing. "