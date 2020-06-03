Hours are still limited at some Los Angeles County COVID-19 test sites – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Some Los Angeles County COVID-19 test sites had limited hours on Wednesday due to security concerns.

The testing site at Bellflower City Hall will close at 11 a.m., while the site on the Charles R. Drew University campus will close at 2:30 p.m.

The Hawthorne Medical Center site at the Betty Ainsworth Sports Center will close at 4 p.m.

The following sites will close at 5 p.m.:

– Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive;

– ChapCare Pasadena, 1595 N. Lake Ave .;

– ChapCare Vacco Health Center, 10408 Vacco St., South El Monte;

– Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, 1000 W. Carson St., Torrance;

– Los Angeles County-Crenshaw, 3606 W. Exposition Blvd .;

– Santa Monica College, 2800 Airport Ave .; and

– West Jordan High School, 171 W. Bort St., Long Beach.

The test site at South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach will be closed on Wednesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Dodger Stadium testing site was the only location open in the county.

“Los Angeles County is fighting an unprecedented pandemic and faces a state of emergency that affects public safety. Public health remains a key concern and testing remains a priority as we continue to fight coronavirus, ”said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, on Monday.

"We need to make sure that our test sites are safe for both patients and staff."

You can find up-to-date closure information at covid19.lacounty.gov.

