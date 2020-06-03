Hopcat's parent company files for bankruptcy – More warning to come – Up News Info Detroit

BarFly Ventures, the company that owns the Hopcat restaurant chain, filed for bankruptcy. The chain is known for its extensive list of craft beers and its famous "Cosmik fries." Detroit Free Press reports that even though Governor Whitmer lifted executive orders and allowed restaurants to serve people with restrictions again, COVID-19 has affected Hopcat's business.

BarFly Ventures founder Mark Sellers told the Michigan House of Representatives Regulatory Reform Committee that he can barely keep the lights on, with revenue dropping to 100%. He told the committee, "This is not exclusive to us," in a testimonial about Zoom. "There is going to be a giant wave of bankruptcies very, very soon," he added.

As previously reported, Michigan's restaurant industry is a $ 19 billion dollar business. Justin Winslow, CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, said since March 16, when the first executive order closed the dinner service, as an average of 20 restaurants will close their doors forever. BridgeMI reports that this is based on a mid-April survey that showed that 4% of homeowners will not reopen at all.

James Beard-winning chef Andrew Zimmern told Business Insider that restaurants must have a capacity of 85% to 90% to be able to do so. The restaurant industry generally has very low margins when it comes to overhead, food costs and payroll. Therefore, it appears that Hopcat is experiencing these challenges amid the restrictions of cOVID-19.

Another restaurant that has experienced the final nail in its coffin is a Good Day Cafe in south Lyon. The restaurant was already struggling and COVID-19 has sealed its fate. In a recent Hometown Life article, owner Jennifer McPherson posted on Facebook: “With the number of changes, interruptions, new requirements, and expectations that we face as a result of COVID-19, there is a whole new image that needs to be painted; not only in the restaurant industry but also at home. "

BarFly plans to open its Michigan restaurants on June 13, according to a press release, but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in an effort to restructure the company from the losses it suffered during the COVID-19 closings. Hopcat has had to close its Royal Oak location because it could not reach an agreement with the owner. According to Eater Detroit, that location opened in 2017 and had a $ 2.5 million renovation.

According to Detroit Free Press, Sellers said, "This action should have little or no impact on our day-to-day business operations, but will allow us to emerge as a financially stronger company and will allow us to continue serving our guests, team members, and other business partners by many years to come. " Other witnesses told the House Committee that they hope people will not be comfortable sitting in restaurants and bars once the state reopens.

Bankruptcies like this are likely to have an impact on other companies in the restaurant industry, such as food providers, brewers, wholesalers, and other vendors who supply products to restaurants.

