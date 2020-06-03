Hollywood White Paper is just the first phase of the plan to restart film and television production – Up News Info

The Hollywood White Paper on Safe Return to Work, released Monday by the Industry-wide Job Safety Committee Task Force, was a good start, but there is still a lot of work to do before it can be implemented. Union leaders say the proposals (read them here), which were presented to California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Los Angeles County Department of Health, are just a starting point for negotiating with the Alliance of film and television producers management to restart film and television production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, which today issued its own protocols, told its members on Monday that the white paper "is a critical first step in moving toward safe return to work," but noted the implementation of those guidelines and crafts. The specifics of each union and union "will now be the subject of negotiations with employers."

Related story AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA, DGA, MPA Evaluate Industry White Paper Protocols for a Safe Return to Work – Update

Teamsters Local 399 Hollywood said in a message to its members that "While the Industry White Paper provides a solid basis for appropriate state agencies to review the resumption of production, discussions will continue between Producers, Unions and Guilds on how it affects our respective agreements. We still have a lot of work ahead of us to not only ensure the safety of our members on the set, but also to ensure that our members' jobs and our collective bargaining agreements are protected throughout this process. " .

"This document will be the basis of discussions with the AMPTP for the application of the Return to Work protocols," IATSE Proposition Local 44 told its members.

SAG-AFTRA told its members on Monday that “This document is an initial set of principles and guidelines that we all agree to form a relevant and realistic first step to protect the cast and crew in reopening the entertainment and media industry in its two largest markets. As previously reported, our draft protocols are being developed with the advice and input of our epidemiologists and industrial sanitation experts, guided by member leaders, staff, our unions, and labor relations and sanitation officials. Our protocols will be completed and published in the coming days. "

The DGA, whose National Board Covid-19 Safety Committee is developing its own guidelines for reopening, told its members on Monday that "While the Industry White Paper provides a solid basis for appropriate state agencies to review resumption of production, and requires testing: it also expressly states that with respect to mandatory testing protocols and other key areas such as personal protective equipment (PPE), department-specific operating protocols and workflows specific to the project, there will be more discussions between Producers and Unions and Unions. "

"That's where our Committee and our coordinated efforts with our brother guilds and unions come in," said the DGA. “Beginning with the work of our Committee, it has met regularly for over six weeks to develop plans that address these issues. From the beginning, the Committee recognized that a science-based approach was vital to achieving these correct protocols. The reality is that we live in a pre-vaccination world, and physical estrangement and PPE are not always possible in our unique workplaces, particularly for those who appear in front of the camera. And so the Committee assembled a coalition of world-renowned infectious disease epidemiologists and experts to assist in the development of a plan. "

The Publishers Guild, IATSE Local 700, said that “The White Paper contains general guidelines to be used by government officials to incorporate the entertainment industry into any reopening plan. The industry continues to work on phase 2, which will contain more specific details of the various crafts / work areas. ”