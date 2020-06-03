Hollywood is here for John Boyega

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Star Wars Actor John Boyega has been a crucial voice in London's Black Lives Matter movement, and on Wednesday he noted the possibility that his passion for racial justice could harm his career in Hollywood. In turn, several prominent members of the industry stepped forward to assure him that this would not happen.

Even when he started talking about the murder of George Floyd on Twitter last week, Boyega received reaction from fans who tell him to tone down. But not only did he not tone down, he delivered a forceful and emotional speech in Hyde Park during Wednesday's protests that quickly went viral:

"Thank you for coming today, thank you for being there to show us your support," Boyega told the crowd of protesters. Black people: I love you. I appreciate you. Today is an important day. We are fighting for our rights. We are fighting for our ability to live in freedom. " According to Metro UK added:

“We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence. " "I am speaking to you from my heart," he continued. "Look, I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but fuck that."

Not long after that, support for Boyega, and his career, began to come:

Although Boyega's role as Finn inorth Star Wars wrapped after Skywalker's rise, the franchise made it clear that they were still with him. According to Up News Info: