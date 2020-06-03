His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

China can call the world's lantern on Hong Kong
A common chorus from the USA USA And its allies is that China needs Hong Kong's economy to continue to prosper, and that threatening to strangle trade with the territory will make Beijing think twice before trampling on Hong Kong's freedoms.
As a new national security law advances, Hong Kong could suffer permanent damage to its economy. But China's leadership is calculating that stability and control outweigh the benefits that one of the world's leading financial centers has long provided.
Beijing has not budged, even as the Trump administration has threatened to end the special trade status that the United States offers Hong Kong. Britain said it would open its doors to three million people fleeing the former British colony.
Context: Hong Kong has declined in importance to China as the mainland economy has grown. Its production is equal to less than 3 percent of the mainland. While investors still value Hong Kong's business environment, they are now used to doing business in Chinese cities like Shanghai.
Quotable: "There will be some unhappy people for some time," said a former Goldman Sachs president. “But the drum rolls, the dogs bark and the caravan continues. That is the political judgment. They have had a good amount of empirical evidence that the concerns will go away. "
Related: In the last tit-for-tat, the Trump administration said it planned to prevent Chinese airlines from entering or leaving the US USA from June 16. The move came in response to Beijing's decision to prevent U.S. airlines from resuming service between countries.
The three former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, were charged with aiding and abetting the murder, court records show.
Mr. Chauvin, 44, who was Arrested last week, he faces a higher second-degree murder charge. Mr. Floyd told the four officers that he couldn't breathe before he stopped responding.
Protesters across the country have demanded that Chauvin face a more serious charge and that the other three officers also face justice.
Related: Minneapolis police used force against black people at seven times the rate against white people in the past five years, according to an analysis of city data. The disparity helps explain a fury in the city that goes beyond the murder of George Floyd.
Where the US pandemic response USA Went wrong
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA For a long time they were considered by some to be a first-rate health agency. However, the C.D.C. it fell short in its response to the most urgent public health crisis in its history, of the type for which it was built.
The coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in the country, and the failed first steps are now affecting a reopening process across the country.
Our journalists interviewed more than 100 officials, public health experts, and C.D.C. employees, in addition to checking thousands of emails, and He discovered that outdated systems and processes led to a cascade of problems.
"We were disappointed," said an anesthesiologist who treated coronavirus patients in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Recommendations: The agency made initial testing errors and was unable to provide timely counts of infections and deaths, hampered by aging technology. There were also clashes with President Trump. Here are five conclusions from the C.D.C. answer.
Related: The antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine did not prevent Covid-19 in the first large study using the most reliable way to test the effectiveness of a drug, in which patients are randomly selected to receive either an experimental treatment or a placebo, the researchers found. researchers.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
The future of travel? It's complicated
After months of blocked borders, countries that have suffocated the coronavirus are trying to choreograph a risky dance: how to bring visitors back regardless of another outbreak of uncontrolled contagion. Upstairs, disinfect luggage at Istanbul airport.
Australia and New Zealand plan to revive unrestricted flights within their own "travel bubble,quot;, for example, which Fiji, Israel and Costa Rica claim to join. In interviews, travel experts, officials and business leaders describe The great company that is beginning to take shape.
This is what is happening the most.
Cyclone Nisarga: The powerful storm hit the coast of India on Wednesday, hitting Mumbai as the city struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The cyclone advanced inland in the afternoon and authorities said Mumbai could have prevented the worst.
Trudeau's pause: The Canadian Prime Minister paused on his podium for 21 awkward televised seconds when asked about President Trump's call for military action against American protesters. Justin Trudeau did not openly criticize Trump in his response.
Snapshot: Above, protesters at Tiananmen Square in 1989. Today is the anniversary and also the first time that Hong Kong authorities have banned a vigil to remember those killed in the Beijing crackdown. Protests were expected despite the ban.
What we are reading: This Vox article on dating as a trans woman. "I haven't read anything that has made me feel hopeful in weeks," said Taffy Brodesser-Akner, writer for The Times magazine. But this piece "reminded me of the optimism of self-discovery that we are all capable of, even in terrible times."
And now for the backstory on …
Feeling lost in the kitchen.
Not everyone uses time at home to grow a sourdough starter. Food writer Priya Krishna He wrote about how necessity has forced new home cooks to face their biggest fear: using their kitchens.
The result is a plethora of blackened pots, smoky apartments and frozen pizza disasters, but also a few wins, like fried eggs and a decent carbonara.
Take, for example, Melissa Hodges, who thought it would be her great opportunity to finally learn to cook. Then he tried to heat up a frozen cheese pizza.
"I put it in the oven at a random temperature because I didn't bother reading the instructions," recalled Ms. Hodges, 22, who didn't put the pizza on a plate. "About 20 minutes later, it fell through the cracks in my oven." The result was both pasty and charred.
Lack of enthusiasm for cooking can be even more difficult to bear when children are involved.
"I don't want to feed my son frozen chicken and pizza," said Miranda Richardson, administrator of the police department. But what she does cannot go unnoticed with him. "Children tell the truth when they don't like food."
She noted that she's actually a good cook, recently made a vanilla cake, but she still doesn't like it. "Being in that kitchen just doesn't make me happy," he said.
