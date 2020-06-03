China can call the world's lantern on Hong Kong

A common chorus from the USA USA And its allies is that China needs Hong Kong's economy to continue to prosper, and that threatening to strangle trade with the territory will make Beijing think twice before trampling on Hong Kong's freedoms.

As a new national security law advances, Hong Kong could suffer permanent damage to its economy. But China's leadership is calculating that stability and control outweigh the benefits that one of the world's leading financial centers has long provided.

Beijing has not budged, even as the Trump administration has threatened to end the special trade status that the United States offers Hong Kong. Britain said it would open its doors to three million people fleeing the former British colony.

Context: Hong Kong has declined in importance to China as the mainland economy has grown. Its production is equal to less than 3 percent of the mainland. While investors still value Hong Kong's business environment, they are now used to doing business in Chinese cities like Shanghai.