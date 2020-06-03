Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General Image: AP Images Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General

Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General, announced today that he is raise charges against Derek Chauvin and charge the other three officers involved in the murder of George Floyd, according to the Stellar Grandstand. Chauvin was originally charged with third degree murder and manslaughter after pressing his knee to Floyd's neck, which a the doctor later confirmed that it caused suffocation leading to Floyd's death. Chauvin is now accused of second-degree murder, which may carry a phrase of "no more than 40 years "in Minnesota.

The other three officers involved in Floyd's death:Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lan:also finally state loaded with "helping and inciting second-degree murder,"That carries a significantly lighter sentence and could be expelled if Chauvin is not convicted.

This story will be updated.