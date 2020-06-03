Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 58,035 and 5,570 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m.

38,099 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 29.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases that are 30 days from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 29, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 29, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 6/3/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported death Alcona 17 one Allegan 221 6 6 Alpena 95 9 9 Antrim 12 Arenac 3. 4 one Baraga one Barry 64 2 Bay 322 24 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 643 53 Branch 124 2 Calhoun 392 2. 3 Cass 84 3 Charlevoix fifteen one Cheboygan twenty-one one Chippewa 2 clear 19 2 Clinton 141 eleven Crawford 58 5 5 Delta 17 2 Detroit city 11091 1381 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 192 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 2049 252 Gladwin 18 years one Gogebic 5 5 one Great tour 27 5 5 Gratiot 76 eleven Hillsdale 170 24 Houghton 6 6 Ferret 48 one Ingham 746 27 Ionia 154 4 4 Iosco 96 9 9 Iron one Isabella 78 7 7 Jackson 458 28 Kalamazoo 850 58 Kalkaska 19 2 Kent 3815 93 lake 6 6 Lapeer 191 30 Leelanau eleven Lenawee 175 4 4 Livingston 398 26 Luce 3 Mackinac 8 Macomb 6769 826 Manistee eleven Marquette 56 eleven Mason 32 Mecosta twenty-one 2 Menominee 8 Inland 82 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 473 twenty Montcalm 67 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 657 37 Newaygo 108 Oakland 8425 1003 Oceana 92 2 Ogemaw 22 one Osceola 12 Oscoda 5 5 one Otsego 102 10 Ottawa 797 36 Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty-one Saginaw 1057 109 Sanilac 42 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 239 26 St Clair 452 43 Saint Joseph 130 3 Tuscola 188 24 Van buren 149 6 6 Washtenaw 1341 100 Wayne 9450 1098 Wexford 12 3 MDOC * 3970 70 FCI ** 149 4 4 Unknown 12 Out of state Four. Five Totals 58035 5570

* Michigan Department of Corrections

** Federal Correctional Institute

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19-associated causes of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

