Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 58,035 and 5,570 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m.

38,099 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 29.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases that are 30 days from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 29, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 29, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 6/3/2020
CountyConfirmed casesReported death
Alcona17one
Allegan2216 6
Alpena959 9
Antrim12
Arenac3. 4one
Baragaone
Barry642
Bay32224
Benzie4 4
Berrien64353
Branch1242
Calhoun3922. 3
Cass843
Charlevoixfifteenone
Cheboygantwenty-oneone
Chippewa2
clear192
Clinton141eleven
Crawford585 5
Delta172
Detroit city110911381
Dickinson5 52
Eaton1926 6
Anttwenty-one2
Genesee2049252
Gladwin18 yearsone
Gogebic5 5one
Great tour275 5
Gratiot76eleven
Hillsdale17024
Houghton6 6
Ferret48one
Ingham74627
Ionia1544 4
Iosco969 9
Ironone
Isabella787 7
Jackson45828
Kalamazoo85058
Kalkaska192
Kent381593
lake6 6
Lapeer19130
Leelanaueleven
Lenawee1754 4
Livingston39826
Luce3
Mackinac8
Macomb6769826
Manisteeeleven
Marquette56eleven
Mason32
Mecostatwenty-one2
Menominee8
Inland828
Missaukeesixteenone
Monroe473twenty
Montcalm67one
Montmorency5 5
Muskegon65737
Newaygo108
Oakland84251003
Oceana922
Ogemaw22one
Osceola12
Oscoda5 5one
Otsego10210
Ottawa79736
Presque Islandeleven
Roscommontwenty-one
Saginaw1057109
Sanilac425 5
school4 4
Shiawassee23926
St Clair45243
Saint Joseph1303
Tuscola18824
Van buren1496 6
Washtenaw1341100
Wayne94501098
Wexford123
MDOC *397070
FCI **1494 4
Unknown12
Out of stateFour. Five
Totals580355570

* Michigan Department of Corrections

** Federal Correctional Institute

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19-associated causes of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

