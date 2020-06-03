Heather Morris will not label Lea Michele as racist, although she admits that it is "unpleasant to work with"

WENN / FayesVision

The actress of & # 39; Glee & # 39; Consider Samantha Ware's scathing accusations against Rachel Berry's portraitist hours after her former co-star issued an apology for the pain it had caused her.

Heather Morris remind others against making assumptions. Shortly after read Michele filed an apology in response to the former co-star Samantha WareAccusations of his rude conduct on set, Brittany S. Pierce of "Joy"He recognized that the cartoonist for Rachel Berry needed to be called, but was reluctant to label her as racist.

"Let me be very clear, hate is a disease in the United States that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish hatred to spread to anyone else," the 33-year-old actress tweeted her statement on Wednesday, June 3. "That said, was it unpleasant to work with her? A lot; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect she did during the time she did it, I think she SHOULD be called."

Although he spoke out against Michele, Morris noted that they also played a role in letting her get away with it for a long time. "It is also up to us because allowing it to continue for so long without speaking is something else that we are learning along with the rest of society," he added.Dancing with the starsAlum declared.

Morris went on to point out that many only assume that Michele is racist based on the claims made against her. "But, at the present moment, it is implied that she is racist and, although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we are assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume …", he said at the end of his publication. .

Morris's post came days after Ware unleashed a wave of criticism against Michelle. On Monday, Ware reacted to Michele's post about Black Lives Matter by tweeting: "LMAO Do you remember when you did my first TV concert one hell ?! Because I will never forget it. I think you told everyone if you had a chance No you would be in my wig! among other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood … "

Numerous "Glee" actors have backed Ware's claims. Dabier Snell and Alex Newell He spoke about his experiences working with Michele, while Amber riley hinted that she also had things to say against Michele, and Melissa benoist I liked the tweets about the scandal.

On Wednesday morning, Michele released a long apology on Instagram. "While I don't recall making this specific statement and have never judged others on their origin or skin color, that is not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in a way that hurt other people," he agreed.

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that made me feel insensitive or inappropriate at times, or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and any pain it may have caused." She continued. "We can all grow and change and I have definitely used these past few months to reflect on my own shortcomings."