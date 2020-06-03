Heather Morris says it was "unpleasant to work with Lea Michele

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images / Gotham / GC Images
Following Samantha Marie Wareaccusations that read Michele made his "first television concert hell,quot;, another ex Joy costar comes forward.
On Wednesday, Heather Morris posted a statement on Twitter citing that it was "unpleasant,quot; to work with Michele.
"Let me be very clear, hate is a disease in the United States that we are trying to cure, so I would never want that hate to spread to anyone else," he wrote. "That said, was it unpleasant to work with her? A lot; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect she did during the time she did it, I think she SHOULD be called."
In his Monday tweet, Ware wrote, "I think you told everyone that if you had the chance, you would put on my wig!" among other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood. "
Ware called Michele after the 33-year-old tweeted about the death of George Floyd. "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and must end. #BlackLivesMatter," he tweeted last week.
Morris & # 39; statement On Twitter, he continued: "And yet it is also up to us because allowing it to continue for so long without speaking is something else we are learning along with the rest of society."
"But, at the present time, this implies that she is a racist and, although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we are assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume …"
This morning, Michele went to Instagram to apologize for the accusations made against her.
"One of the most important lessons of the past few weeks is that we must take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices they face," he said. . wrote on Wednesday. "When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted made me focus specifically on how they perceived their own behavior. towards the other cast members. "
Michele's apology continued: "If it was my privileged position and my perspective that made me feel insensitive or inappropriate at times or if it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain that I have caused. have caused. "
Other former co-stars, including Diaber and Jeanté Godlock He also spoke publicly about his experience working with Michele. Diaber, who appeared in a 2014 episode of Joyshe tweeted: "GIRL, WOULDN'T YOU LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS, BECAUSE I DIDN'T BELONG & # 39; F – K READ."
Godlock responded to Ware with another complaint about Michele, adding: "Did someone say roaches? Because that's what used to refer to the background as the set of joy. But we grow and we don't stay in the background forever …" .
Also, while ex Joy Actress Naya Rivera He has not made any public comment about Michele, he stopped following her on social networks.