Heather Morris says it was "unpleasant to work with Lea Michele

Following Samantha Marie Wareaccusations that read Michele made his "first television concert hell,quot;, another ex Joy costar comes forward.

On Wednesday, Heather Morris posted a statement on Twitter citing that it was "unpleasant,quot; to work with Michele.

"Let me be very clear, hate is a disease in the United States that we are trying to cure, so I would never want that hate to spread to anyone else," he wrote. "That said, was it unpleasant to work with her? A lot; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect she did during the time she did it, I think she SHOULD be called."

In his Monday tweet, Ware wrote, "I think you told everyone that if you had the chance, you would put on my wig!" among other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood. "

Ware called Michele after the 33-year-old tweeted about the death of George Floyd. "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and must end. #BlackLivesMatter," he tweeted last week.