Harry Styles and Liam Payne take to the streets for Black Lives Matter

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Fine Lines & # 39; He joins the Black Lives Matter protesters in Los Angeles, while his former One Direction bandmate supports the Black community with his girlfriend in London's Hyde Park.

Liam Payne and his girlfriend Maya Henry They were spotted amidst Black Lives Matter protesters in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday June 3, 2020.

The singer and Henry held hands when they joined thousands of people to show their support for those who participated in the United States movement during the past week, denouncing the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of the police officers of Minnesota.

Payne joined "Star Wars"actor John Boyega and actress Billie piper among activists in London, while his former bandmate Harry Styles he joined celebrities protesting on the streets of Los Angeles.

Halsey, Cara Delevigne, Kelly machine gun, Madison beerand Travis Barker have been seen among protesters in California.

Some of the protests in cities across the United States have turned violent in recent days, with officials calling for nightly curfews to keep people off the streets.