Halsey was forced to explain why she "never claimed her black side" amid the George Floyd protests.

Despite her active participation in the Black Lives Matter movement that has grown across the country, the singer of & # 39; Without Me & # 39; She is criticized for her choice of words.

Halsey makes it clear why she did not use the word "we" in supporting the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the tragic death of George Floyd. Shortly after being accused of never claiming her black side, the hit maker "Sin Me" turned to her social media page to address the issue at hand.

On Tuesday June 2, the 25-year-old biracial singer tweeted, "I'm on the move. It's not my place to say 'we'. It's my place to help." She went on to point out, "My family hurts, but no one is going to kill me because of the color of my skin. I have always been proud of who I am, but it would be a bad service to say 'we'. When I am not susceptible to the same violence "

Halsey responded to the accusation that he never claimed his black side.

Halsey's post came after another Twitter user wrote in a deleted tweet: "Notice how @Halsey never claims her black side, but she 'supports'. Stop being ignorant. She has never claimed her black side." The critic added: "This is why I will NEVER support her. In her post she says 'let black people speak', don't 'let our people speak'. Nah , f ** k her. "

In 2017, the ex-girlfriend of Yungblud He talked about his fight to grow biracial in an interview for Playboy magazine. "I'm half black," she said at the time. "I am white. I have accepted that of myself and have never tried to control anything about black culture that is not mine. I am proud to be in a biracial family, I am proud of who I am and I am proud of my hair."

"One of my big jokes a long time ago was 'I look white, but I still have white boys in my life wondering why my nipples are brown.' I occasionally experience these racial issues," he continued to share. "I look like a white girl, but I don't feel like one. I'm a black woman. So it's been weird to navigate that. When I was little I didn't know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney [Spears]."

Halsey recently joined protesters in Los Angeles to demand an end to police brutality and racial prejudice. On Tuesday, he used Instagram to share videos and photos, capturing the horror he witnessed first hand. "It has become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I have seen," his post featured.

"These photos and videos do not even scratch the surface. It is easy from the comfort of your home to see looting and riots on television and to approve of the violent measures being taken by the forces," he added. "But what you don't see is innocent, peaceful protesters who are shot and fired tear gas and physical assault relentlessly."

The "Bad at Love" singer ended her post with a call for others to worry. "With [Donald] Trump's decision today to impose the mobilization of the armed forces on our own citizens, this has escalated beyond their privilege and comfort so that they do not care," he wrote. "Take care. We beg you to worry. This is a war against the Americans. This is everyone's problem. Everyone's."