Halsey Explains How Being Stunning White Shapes Her Language

Halsey, who is biracial, had a few words for a Twitter user who wrote in a deleted tweet that "she never claims her black side."

Halsey has talked about targeting before. In a 2017 interview with Playboy, she said,

"I am going white. I have accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about black culture other than mine," she said, and told the media that she still strongly identifies as a black woman. "I look like a white girl, but I don't feel like one. I am a black woman," the singer explained. "So it's been weird to navigate that. As a kid, I didn't know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney."

Meanwhile, she has been posting on social media about the protests she attended, in one of which she was shot at by the police with rubber bullets.

"It is easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and riots on television and to approve of the violent measures being taken by the forces," he wrote. "But what you don't see is innocent peaceful protesters who were shot and fired tear gas and physical assaults relentlessly."

Eve she called up the discussions she's been having lately with her white husband, Maximillion Cooper "Some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations" they have ever had. As she said in the Tuesday episode of The conversation,

"But at the same time, it is a beautiful thing, because … I don't know his life through his eyes. He doesn't know my life through my eyes," he shared. "All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that's what the nation is, that's what the world has to do."

"It will be uncomfortable. Yes, it will be uncomfortable! But we have to agree to be uncomfortable in order to come up with a solution," he said.

In addition to his actual presence at Tuesday's protest in Los Angeles, the best thing about it is how easily identifiable Harry Styles It is even with the face covered. Who else could that hair be?