Halsey criticizes fans who ask to take photos with her while protesting, "Don't even ask!"

It is a protest, not a meeting and greeting! As you may know, Halsey has teamed up with Black Lives Matter protesters on the streets to fight for a better future without more racism and police brutality – but it seems some people took this opportunity to ask for selfies!

In response, the singer turned to social media to make it very clear that she is not willing to take photos with anyone at this time and asked that they stop asking.

‘Don't even ask me, I won't say yes. That's not what it's about, "the celebrity tweeted.

The 25-year-old artist has been at the forefront of protests taking place in Los Angeles in response to the mindless murder of George Floyd.

The black man lost his life after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, not releasing him even long after he stopped responding.

The singer is just one of many who have been outraged by another tragedy in the African American community caused by police brutality.

In fact, the cause has resonated with people around the world more than ever, thousands upon thousands of people outside the states are also protesting!

After Halsey's post, many fans agreed with her request, commenting on things like: ‘If you're a fan of H and you see her protesting near you, respect her. Go with her. Protest with her. Make your voice heard with it. Fight racism with it. He screams in anger with her. "/" Please listen to this !!!!! H is not there to meet and greet: he is there along with everyone else to fight systematic racism. "

A third commenter wrote in capital letters to suggest how upset they were about this: ‘PEOPLE GO TO A PROTEST JUST BC KNOW A CELEBRITY WILL BE THERE THAT IS ABSOLUTELY WEAR. REMEMBER WHAT THESE PROTESTS ARE, REMEMBER WHAT WE ARE ALL WORKING TOWARDS. (hint: it's not a screwed up photo or a follow-up to your favorite). "



